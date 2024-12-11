EA FC 25 - How To Complete Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession SBC, Costs & Solution

After the Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession SBC, the EA FC 25 Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession SBC has now arrived at Ultimate Team.

This SBC gives you the chance to earn a great all-around central midfielder card, which can be a great addition to many EA FC 25 squads. It has great attributes, good PlayStyles, and many roles.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession SBC.

EA FC 25 Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession SBC Cheapest Solution

The Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession card possesses amazing attributes, having 88 pace, 83 shooting, 86 passing, 90 dribbling, 74 defending, and 70 physical.

It has the Press Proven+, Technical, Tiki Taka, and Pinged Pass PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25, especially for a central midfielder.

As for roles, the Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession card has the Playmaker++, Half-Winger+, and Classic 10+.

To complete this SBC and earn this great card, you need to submit three squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated Squad

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

Once you have submitted the three squads you can claim the fantastic EA FC 25 Jessie Fleming Ultimate Succession SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 52.5k coins. This makes it an incredibly affordable card.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.