EA FC 25 - How To Complete Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession SBC has just arrived at Ultimate Team, being the latest card of the Ultimate Succession promo to be introduced.

This card has good attributes, great PlayStyles, and solid roles. While it's not an EA FC 25 meta card, it's stil a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads, and a must-have for Ligue 1 fans.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession SBC.

EA FC 25 Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession SBC Cheapest Solution

The Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession card is a very well-rounded card with some good attributes, such as 80 pace, 86 defending, and 86 physical.

It has the Jockey, Anticipate, Slide Tackle, Pinged Pass, and Whipped Pass PlayStyles. These are some of the best defensive PlayStyles in EA FC 25 and they elevate this card in the centre-backs rankings.

As for roles, the Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession card has the Ball-Playing Defender++, Fullback+, Wingback+, and Stopper+ roles.

To complete this SBC and secure this solid card, you only need to submit two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the two squads you can claim the fantastic Lucas Beraldo Ultimate Succession SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 31.8k coins. This makes it an incredibly affordable card.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.