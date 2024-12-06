EA FC 25 - How To Complete Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC, Costs & Solution

The Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC has arrived at EA FC 25, going live at the same time the Ultimate Succession Team 1 did. This SBC allows you to earn a well-rounded card from the French legend.

This card possesses great attributes, good PlayStyes, and solid roles, excelling in all the departments that make a great striker in EA FC 25. It's a must-have card if you have an Ultimate Team MLS squad, and is a great addition to a French team.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC.

EA FC 25 Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC Cheapest Solution

The Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC card possesses great attributes, having 84 pace, 87 shooting, 80 passing, 86 dribbling, and 89 physical. As mentioned above, these stats make it one of the most well-rounded striker cars in EA FC 25.

It has the Aerial+, Trivela, Acrobatic, Flair, First Touch, and Power Header PlayStyles. These are some solid PlayStyles to have as a striker, especially the Trivela and Aerial+ ones.

As for roles, the Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC card has the Poacher++, Advanced Forward+, Target Forward+, and False 9+.

To complete this SBC and earn this fantastic card of the French legend you will need to submit two squads.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 83

Squad:

France

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 84

Squad:

France

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the two squads, you can claim the amazing Giroud Ultimate Succession SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 45k coins. This makes it an affordable SBC that offers a great card, even if it isn't quite as good as an EA FC 25 meta card.

