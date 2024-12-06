EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo - Team 1 Reveal Surprises Fans

Team 1 of the EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo has been officially revealed!

Even though most of the cards had already been leaked, giving players a good idea of who was in the promo, fans were still surprised by some of the great cards the promo introduced to Ultimate Team.

There are many fantastic cards in the Ultimate Succession Promo, with both superstars of today and legends of the game being in it. It has a solid argument for the best promo of the year.

EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1

Ronaldinho and Messi headline the Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1, with their cards having fantastic attributes and being an amazing addition to any squad.

But they are just two of the many incredible cards in Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1. Cards like Maldini, Baresi, Yamal, Tonali, Pichon, and Thuram possess great attributes and can be considered meta cards.

Here are all the Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1 cards:

94 OVR Ronaldinho

93 OVR Maldini

92 OVR Messi

92 OVR Baresi

91 OVR Del Piero

90 OVR Kaka

90 OVR Marquinhos

90 OVR Lahm

89 OVR Steven Gerrard

89 OVR Kobel

89 OVR Yamal

89 OVR Pichon

89 OVR Bacha

88 OVR Sandro Tonali

88 OVR Le Sommer

88 OVR Rui Costa

88 OVR Kimmich

88 OVR Marcus Thuram

87 OVR Nico Schlotterbeck

87 OVR Palhinha

87 OVR Dempsey

87 OVR Scott

87 OVR Bompastor

86 OVR William Carvalho

86 OVR Jorginho

86 OVR Akanji

86 OVR Yoshida

85 OVR Makengo

85 OVR Gunter

85 OVR Lodeiro

85 OVR Burki

85 OVR Endo

Baggio and Giroud are also part of the Ultimate Succession Promo but will arrive at EA FC 25 as SBCs. Something similar will happen with James Milner, who is coming as an Ultimate Succession Promo objective.

There are many great cards in the Ultimate Succession Promo, as you can see in the image above. Normally this type of promo has plenty of fodder cards, but that's not the case, as even the lower-rated cards possess great attributes.

This is what differentiates this promo from the Thunderstruck or FC Pro Live promo, as it has solid cards across the board and isn't just top-heavy.

As expected, the best cards in the Ultimate Succession Promo are quite expensive, but many of them are also among the best in their position so it's understandable.

If you're a no-money-spent player, getting your hands on some of these cards can prove quite hard, and incredibly expensive. But you can always pray to the EA goods for good pack luck.