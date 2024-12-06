EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo - Team 1 Reveal Surprises Fans

Team 1 of the EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo has been officially revealed!
Even though most of the cards had already been leaked, giving players a good idea of who was in the promo, fans were still surprised by some of the great cards the promo introduced to Ultimate Team.
There are many fantastic cards in the Ultimate Succession Promo, with both superstars of today and legends of the game being in it. It has a solid argument for the best promo of the year.
EA FC 25 Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1
Ronaldinho and Messi headline the Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1, with their cards having fantastic attributes and being an amazing addition to any squad.
But they are just two of the many incredible cards in Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1. Cards like Maldini, Baresi, Yamal, Tonali, Pichon, and Thuram possess great attributes and can be considered meta cards.
Here are all the Ultimate Succession Promo Team 1 cards:
- 94 OVR Ronaldinho
- 93 OVR Maldini
- 92 OVR Messi
- 92 OVR Baresi
- 91 OVR Del Piero
- 90 OVR Kaka
- 90 OVR Marquinhos
- 90 OVR Lahm
- 89 OVR Steven Gerrard
- 89 OVR Kobel
- 89 OVR Yamal
- 89 OVR Pichon
- 89 OVR Bacha
- 88 OVR Sandro Tonali
- 88 OVR Le Sommer
- 88 OVR Rui Costa
- 88 OVR Kimmich
- 88 OVR Marcus Thuram
- 87 OVR Nico Schlotterbeck
- 87 OVR Palhinha
- 87 OVR Dempsey
- 87 OVR Scott
- 87 OVR Bompastor
- 86 OVR William Carvalho
- 86 OVR Jorginho
- 86 OVR Akanji
- 86 OVR Yoshida
- 85 OVR Makengo
- 85 OVR Gunter
- 85 OVR Lodeiro
- 85 OVR Burki
- 85 OVR Endo
Baggio and Giroud are also part of the Ultimate Succession Promo but will arrive at EA FC 25 as SBCs. Something similar will happen with James Milner, who is coming as an Ultimate Succession Promo objective.
There are many great cards in the Ultimate Succession Promo, as you can see in the image above. Normally this type of promo has plenty of fodder cards, but that's not the case, as even the lower-rated cards possess great attributes.
This is what differentiates this promo from the Thunderstruck or FC Pro Live promo, as it has solid cards across the board and isn't just top-heavy.
As expected, the best cards in the Ultimate Succession Promo are quite expensive, but many of them are also among the best in their position so it's understandable.
If you're a no-money-spent player, getting your hands on some of these cards can prove quite hard, and incredibly expensive. But you can always pray to the EA goods for good pack luck.