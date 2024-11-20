EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Promo - All Players Leaked

All of the FC Pro Live Promo cards, which will arrive at EA FC 25 soon, have been leaked!

As usual, reliable leakers didn't waste any time and leaked all the promo players before the promo had even been officially announced by EA Sports FC.

There are many good cards in this promo, some of which can even be considered meta players. All of these cards are upgradable, and the upgrade path of the FC Pro Live Promo was also leaked.

EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Promo Leaked Players

As expected, all of the cards in the Pro Live Promo were selected by players who will compete in the FC Pro 25 Open, with each player selecting a card.

These card upgrades are linked to the player's performances in the tournament, as we will explain in detail further below.

Credit: @FUTCoinShop

Here are all the leaked FC Pro Live promo players:

89 OVR Victor Osimhen

89 OVR Benzema

88 OVR Palacios

88 OVR Gabriel Jesus

88 OVR Aké

87 OVR Xavi Simons

87 OVR Gravenberch

86 OVR Insigne

86 OVR Boey

86 OVR Kadıoğlu

85 OVR Weghorst

85 OVR Bynoe-Gittens

85 OVR Fábio Carvalho

85 OVR Forsberg

85 OVR Oxlade-Chamberlain

85 OVR Morsy

85 OVR Amrabat

85 OVR Redondo

85 OVR Roussillon

84 OVR Al Abed

84 OVR Tombakti

84 OVR Gregersen

84 OVR Hendriks

84 OVR Igor Silva

Osimhen, Benzema, Gabriel Jesus, Xavi Simons, and Gravenberch are the best cards in the promo and would be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.

There are other solid cards in the FC Pro Live promo, such as Boey, Insigne, and Kadıoğlu. The remaining cards are subpar, especially when compared with cards from other promos, such as Cenutrions, Trailblazers, and Track Stars.

These cards will most likely be used as fodder, but since they can receive upgrades, there is a chance some of them become usable.

FC Pro Live Upgrade Path

As mentioned above, the FC Pro Live promo cards can be upgraded, and the upgrades are quite significant.

These upgrades can transform a middle-of-the-pack card, such as Bynoe-Gittens, into a spectacular, perhaps even meta, card.

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

Every card is linked to a player who is participating in the FC Pro 25 Open. As that player wins matches and progresses in the tournament, the FC Pro Live card that is linked to him will receive upgrades in-game.

Here is how the FC Pro Live upgrade path works:

Challenge Upgrade Earn 3 Points +1 OVR Earn 6 Points 1+ Skill Move and Weak Foot Earn 10 Points +1 role++ and one alternative position Earn 16 Points +1 OVR Qualify to knockout round +1 OVR and one role+ Win FC Open 1+ OVR, 1+ Skill Move and Weak Foot, +1 PlayStyle

These upgrades can significantly improve any of the FC Pro Live promo cards, and make cards such as Benzema, Osimhen, or Gabriel Jesus, meta cards for a long time.

What do you think of the FC Pro Live promo cards? Is there any FC Pro Live card you want to add to your team?

