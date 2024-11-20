EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Promo - All Players Leaked

All of the FC Pro Live Promo cards, which will arrive at EA FC 25 soon, have been leaked!
As usual, reliable leakers didn't waste any time and leaked all the promo players before the promo had even been officially announced by EA Sports FC.
There are many good cards in this promo, some of which can even be considered meta players. All of these cards are upgradable, and the upgrade path of the FC Pro Live Promo was also leaked.
EA FC 25 FC Pro Live Promo Leaked Players
As expected, all of the cards in the Pro Live Promo were selected by players who will compete in the FC Pro 25 Open, with each player selecting a card.
These card upgrades are linked to the player's performances in the tournament, as we will explain in detail further below.
Here are all the leaked FC Pro Live promo players:
- 89 OVR Victor Osimhen
- 89 OVR Benzema
- 88 OVR Palacios
- 88 OVR Gabriel Jesus
- 88 OVR Aké
- 87 OVR Xavi Simons
- 87 OVR Gravenberch
- 86 OVR Insigne
- 86 OVR Boey
- 86 OVR Kadıoğlu
- 85 OVR Weghorst
- 85 OVR Bynoe-Gittens
- 85 OVR Fábio Carvalho
- 85 OVR Forsberg
- 85 OVR Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 85 OVR Morsy
- 85 OVR Amrabat
- 85 OVR Redondo
- 85 OVR Roussillon
- 84 OVR Al Abed
- 84 OVR Tombakti
- 84 OVR Gregersen
- 84 OVR Hendriks
- 84 OVR Igor Silva
Osimhen, Benzema, Gabriel Jesus, Xavi Simons, and Gravenberch are the best cards in the promo and would be a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads.
There are other solid cards in the FC Pro Live promo, such as Boey, Insigne, and Kadıoğlu. The remaining cards are subpar, especially when compared with cards from other promos, such as Cenutrions, Trailblazers, and Track Stars.
These cards will most likely be used as fodder, but since they can receive upgrades, there is a chance some of them become usable.
FC Pro Live Upgrade Path
As mentioned above, the FC Pro Live promo cards can be upgraded, and the upgrades are quite significant.
These upgrades can transform a middle-of-the-pack card, such as Bynoe-Gittens, into a spectacular, perhaps even meta, card.
Every card is linked to a player who is participating in the FC Pro 25 Open. As that player wins matches and progresses in the tournament, the FC Pro Live card that is linked to him will receive upgrades in-game.
Here is how the FC Pro Live upgrade path works:
Challenge
Upgrade
Earn 3 Points
+1 OVR
Earn 6 Points
1+ Skill Move and Weak Foot
Earn 10 Points
+1 role++ and one alternative position
Earn 16 Points
+1 OVR
Qualify to knockout round
+1 OVR and one role+
Win FC Open
1+ OVR, 1+ Skill Move and Weak Foot, +1 PlayStyle
These upgrades can significantly improve any of the FC Pro Live promo cards, and make cards such as Benzema, Osimhen, or Gabriel Jesus, meta cards for a long time.
What do you think of the FC Pro Live promo cards? Is there any FC Pro Live card you want to add to your team?
Let us know in the comments below!