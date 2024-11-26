FC 25 Best of TOTW Promo Leaked ft. Vini Jr, Salah, & More

Leaks suggest that EA is set to release the Best of TOTW promo into FC 25 Ultimate Team this week, bringing some of the best informs together for players to pack.

Below we'll take a look at all of the key details surrounding the Best of TOTW drop, including a release date and featured cards, so let's dive in!

According to reputable EA FC leaker @fifa_romania, the Best of TOTW promo will go live on Wednesday, 26 November. Although an official time is yet to be announced, EA will most likely drop it at 6 pm UK time as they do with most Ultimate Team promos.

As the name suggests, the Best of Team of the Week squad will contain some of the best and highest-rated player items from every TOTW drop of the FC 25 cycle so far. This not only gives Ultimate Team users another chance to pack cards they previously missed out on but to also get their hands on some of the best players available.

FC 25 Best of TOTW Players Leaked

Having leaked that the promo was on the way, FifaTradingRomania also revealed some of the players set to be included in the Best of Team of the Week lineup.

Some of the world's biggest footballing names have made several Team of the Week drops in FC 25, so we can expect the Best of TOTW squad to be an absolute belter!

Here are all of the leaked Best of TOTW players:

Erling Haaland

Vinicius Jr

Caroline Graham Hansen

Mohamed Salah

Lionel Messi

Federico Valverde

Jude Bellingham

Cristiano Ronaldo

Patri Guijarro

Ousmane Dembele

Additionally, FifaTradingRomania reports that more than 100 special cards will be in packs on Friday, 29 November as part of Black Friday.

Are you excited for the Best of TOTW promo in FC 25 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!