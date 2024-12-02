FC 25 TOTW 12 Predictions ft. Jude Bellingham & More

FC 25 Ultimate Team fans have been spoiled for choice in recent days as EA dropped the Best of TOTW promo in addition to Team of the Week 11, giving players the chance to pack an array of incredible informs.

Normal service is set to resume this week with TOTW 12, but another fascinating weekend of football around the globe will undoubtedly make the latest drop unmissable yet again!

FC 25 TOTW 12 Predictions

From Thunderstruck to Best of TOTW, there's been plenty of content for Ultimate Team players to check out in FC 25, and even more is on the way in the form of Team of the Week 12.

There were clashes at both ends of various league tables over the weekend as players from around the world put on a show to give themselves a chance to follow in the footsteps of Irene Paredes, James Maddison, and Di Lorenzo by featuring in TOTW 12.

FC 25 TOTW

With that said, we've predicted five stars who are in with a shout of making the latest Team of the Week squad, so let's take a look at our selections!

Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

After a disappointing result away to Liverpool in the Champions League, it was important for Real Madrid to bounce back quickly, and Jude Bellingham ensured they did just that. The Englishman made no mistake from the penalty spot before setting up Kylian Mbappe shortly after, rounding off a solid display for Los Blancos.

Kevin Schade - Brentford

It was the perfect performance from Brentford's Kevin Schade, who played a part in all four of the Bees' goals against Leicester City. The German forward scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a comfortable 4-1 win over the struggling Foxes, making him an easy pick for TOTW 12.

Justin Kluivert - Bournemouth

Staying in the Premier League, Justin Kluivert finds himself in the record book by becoming the first player in Premier League history to score a hat-trick of penalties. The Dutchman remained cool, calm, and collected as he stepped up to the spot three times against Wolves, finding the back of the net on all three occasions to help secure a 4-2 win for his side.

Alexandre Lacazette - Lyon

Sticking with hat-trick heroes, former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette proved he still has plenty of goals in his locker after firing three past Ligue 1 rivals OGC Nice.

Ante Crnac - Norwich City

Last but not least we head to the Championship to include a Norwich City star, and no, it's not Borja Sainz. Despite the TOTW 3 inclusion ending the week with four goals to his name, we've instead opted for Croatian youngster Ante Crnac, who scored two goals and assisted another in the Canaries' 4-2 win over Luton Town.

That brings us to the end of our predictions for Team of the Week 12. Do you agree with the selections and who else would you like to see feature? Let us know in the comments below!