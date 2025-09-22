FC Mobile isn't exactly the most F2P-friendly game, so you shouldn't miss out on anything that helps build your Ultimate Team. Codes are perhaps the easiest ones, with typical handouts ranging from gems and coins to even exclusive players.

Plus, with a massive second anniversary event coming soon, it is better to be prepared. Here are all the active codes for FC Mobile in September 2025.

All FC Mobile Active Codes in September 2025

Here are the working FC Mobile codes and what they reward:

SONISYOURS: 104 OVR Son Heung-min

104 OVR Son Heung-min BECKHAMISYOURS: 104 OVR David Beckham

All Expired FC Mobile Codes

The following is the list of codes that no longer work in FC Mobile:

KROOSISYOURS

BUNDLEBOOST

BRACADEIRA

SKIPPER

TOUCHGRASS

ULTIMATELEAGUEID

FCBAYERNVSPURS

PLSUMMERUSA

BOMDIA

RISEUP

WORLDWIDE

RAGNAROCKS

CREATORLEGACY

NO1FCPRO

VISAKIT

PICKASIDE

UTOTS25

UTOTSREVEAL

SHARDBOOST

FORZATOTS

RANKITUP

PREMIERLEAGUEGEMS

TOTSMOBILE25

PITCHBEATSLASTDANCE

FOLLOWWHITERABBIT

ROADTOMUNICH25

SIGANOSSOWHATS

DROPTHEMIC

CODENEON

EIDMUBARAK25

LALIGAXFCMOBILE

REGALOLALIGA

VAMOSLALIGA

PRESENTEDALIVE

EVOLUTIONS

OUSADIAEALEGRIA

RAMADANKAREEM

BRASILSILSIL

SAMBA

REDHEARTS

TOTY25

FRAGMENTOS

ULTIMATEXI

REDENVELOPE

THWINFCPRO

OS11MELHORES

THEFANSTEAM

THUNDERGIFT

NEWYEARNEWPACK

HOLIDAYCHEER

FCPROFEST

HOLIDAYGIFT

GRANDEFINAL

SPS1

CLUBCLASH2024

FANZONE

BALLONDORBR

NOMINATE

100KSEGUIDORESWA

CEMPASUCHILYVELAS

HALLOWEEN24

DIADASBRUXAS

TRICKORTREAT

LIVELIBERTADORES

FC25CLUBHOUSE

100KSEGUIDORESIG

FCMBGS

CLUBHOUSEVIP

AFICIONADO

DAYONE

JOGADORES

JUGADORES

NOSTALGIA

ANYWHERE

CREATORDYNASTY

How to redeem codes in FC Mobile

To redeem a code, you need to first link your FC Mobile account to your EA account. Once linked, simply follow these steps:

Head to the official code redeem website: redeem.fcm.ea.com

Sign in with your EA account.

Add the code as we listed above.

Hit the Redeem button and you're all set.

Every code has an expiration date, and some of them don't last very long. So if you don't want to miss out on rewards, keep in touch with official FC Mobile accounts across social sites, as codes are generally shared there.

That's everything you need to know about all active codes in FC Mobile for September.