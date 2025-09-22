FC Mobile isn't exactly the most F2P-friendly game, so you shouldn't miss out on anything that helps build your Ultimate Team. Codes are perhaps the easiest ones, with typical handouts ranging from gems and coins to even exclusive players.
Plus, with a massive second anniversary event coming soon, it is better to be prepared. Here are all the active codes for FC Mobile in September 2025.
All FC Mobile Active Codes in September 2025
Here are the working FC Mobile codes and what they reward:
- SONISYOURS: 104 OVR Son Heung-min
- BECKHAMISYOURS: 104 OVR David Beckham
All Expired FC Mobile Codes
The following is the list of codes that no longer work in FC Mobile:
- KROOSISYOURS
- BUNDLEBOOST
- BRACADEIRA
- SKIPPER
- TOUCHGRASS
- ULTIMATELEAGUEID
- FCBAYERNVSPURS
- PLSUMMERUSA
- BOMDIA
- RISEUP
- WORLDWIDE
- RAGNAROCKS
- CREATORLEGACY
- NO1FCPRO
- VISAKIT
- PICKASIDE
- UTOTS25
- UTOTSREVEAL
- SHARDBOOST
- FORZATOTS
- RANKITUP
- PREMIERLEAGUEGEMS
- TOTSMOBILE25
- PITCHBEATSLASTDANCE
- FOLLOWWHITERABBIT
- ROADTOMUNICH25
- SIGANOSSOWHATS
- DROPTHEMIC
- CODENEON
- EIDMUBARAK25
- LALIGAXFCMOBILE
- REGALOLALIGA
- VAMOSLALIGA
- PRESENTEDALIVE
- EVOLUTIONS
- OUSADIAEALEGRIA
- RAMADANKAREEM
- BRASILSILSIL
- SAMBA
- REDHEARTS
- TOTY25
- FRAGMENTOS
- ULTIMATEXI
- REDENVELOPE
- THWINFCPRO
- OS11MELHORES
- THEFANSTEAM
- THUNDERGIFT
- NEWYEARNEWPACK
- HOLIDAYCHEER
- FCPROFEST
- HOLIDAYGIFT
- GRANDEFINAL
- SPS1
- CLUBCLASH2024
- FANZONE
- BALLONDORBR
- NOMINATE
- 100KSEGUIDORESWA
- CEMPASUCHILYVELAS
- HALLOWEEN24
- DIADASBRUXAS
- TRICKORTREAT
- LIVELIBERTADORES
- FC25CLUBHOUSE
- 100KSEGUIDORESIG
- FCMBGS
- CLUBHOUSEVIP
- AFICIONADO
- DAYONE
- JOGADORES
- JUGADORES
- NOSTALGIA
- ANYWHERE
- CREATORDYNASTY
How to redeem codes in FC Mobile
To redeem a code, you need to first link your FC Mobile account to your EA account. Once linked, simply follow these steps:
- Head to the official code redeem website: redeem.fcm.ea.com
- Sign in with your EA account.
- Add the code as we listed above.
- Hit the Redeem button and you're all set.
Every code has an expiration date, and some of them don't last very long. So if you don't want to miss out on rewards, keep in touch with official FC Mobile accounts across social sites, as codes are generally shared there.
That's everything you need to know about all active codes in FC Mobile for September.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!