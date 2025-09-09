FC Mobile is entering its third year following the rebranding from FIFA earlier. To commemorate it, we'll see both the launch of the new season update, coinciding with the FC 26 release, as well as a grand Anniversary Event.

That means more cards to collect and major changes to the gameplay with the event. Keep reading to know what could be in store for the 2nd Anniversary Event in FC Mobile, including the release date.

FC Mobile 2nd Anniversary Event Release Date

Credit: EA Sports

The 2nd Anniversary Event in FC Mobile will begin on September 25, 2025. The current Captains Event ends on the exact date, and it'll also mark the beginning of the new third season for the title.

Everything confirmed and leaked about the 2nd Anniversary Event in FC Mobile

There is not much official or rumored about the 2nd Anniversary Event in FC Mobile.

It is confirmed that the new season update won't reset your progress, so we will get cards with a higher overall during the event. It has been rumored that the 2nd Anniversary will push the overall to 113.

In terms of official news, EA announced voting for kits, balls, boots, and players for the event, alongside card designs. Though now closed, it allowed players to submit their own kit designs, which were then voted on among the finalists. You could also nominate any 5 players, and the most popular ones will have their promo card.

Since the event could also be the time when a new season begins, expect a makeover of the game in UI, gameplay, and other tweaks across the board. Of course, all the things we have had in past major promos, like themed cards, are given.

That's all confirmed and known about the 2nd Anniversary Event in FC Mobile. We'll likely learn more as we approach closer to its release.