It has been a while since EA FC Mobile has had a full reset season, often coinciding with the release of a new title on console and PC. EA has already confirmed another yearly season that'll arrive alongside FC 26.

Here's when that update will be released and whether you can expect a complete overhaul or a simple refresh.

When will the FC Mobile 26 update be released?

Credit: EA Sports

The third season of FC 26 Mobile is expected to be released with the second anniversary event on September 25, 2025. That means the season refresh could happen one day before the console counterpart hits the store.

The beta for the update is already live as a separate app and will be available until September 11. From the early looks, most things stay as is with minor tweaks here and there, along with the new UI.

Will FC Mobile reset in 2025?

No, it is confirmed that FC Mobile will not reset with the season update that starts in September. You'll pick up where you left off with most of your progress, including cards, intact.

Everything that is changing with FC Mobile's new season

Credit: EA

With no reset in FC Mobile 26, most of it will be familiar ground with tweaks here and there. Newer cards will push the overall even higher than the current 111 OVR. These high-rated cards will debut during the Anniversary Event, which will bring 113 OVR cards.

In terms of major gameplay and other enhancements, here's what will be changed, based on the beta.

After matching with your opponent, see both your captain and your opponent's captain stand face-to-face in a new pre-match lobby, showcasing your Division status.

Improved referee foul detection logic, adjusted lob through precision, faster and more agile jog dribbling, more noticeable attribute impact for crossing and header accuracy, reduced ball control error when receiving driven ground passes, and a consistent chance distribution towards the end of a VSA match.

Refreshed match intro & halftime, and enhanced visuals after scoring.

New formations, including the highly-requested 4-2-1-3 and 4-1-3-2.

New Team Badges to earn powerful attribute boosts for your team, including OVR.

A player comparison feature.

That's everything you need to know about the upcoming season update for FC Mobile.