WWE - Two Major Returns In One Night As Raw Sets The Table For Saturday Night Main Event

Yesterday's Raw episode was one of the best of 2024, with two huge superstars making their return and more matches being confirmed for Saturday Night Main Event.

The episode did a fantastic job of creating storylines for Saturday Night Main Event and advancing already existing storylines such as the Bloodline one. It also has some of the best promos of the year.

Two Major Returns

Two of the biggest superstars in WWE returned on yesterday's Raw. Drew McIntyre appeared for the first time since Hell in a Cell, while Big E returned to the WWE after an absence of over two years.

McIntyre's return was brief but "The Scottish Warrior" made his presence felt, hitting Sami Zayn with a claymore. There is also speculation that the returning McIntyre was behind the backstage attack on Jey Uso.

It seems Drew is ready to reignite his feud with the Bloodline and bounce back after a loss on Hell in a Cell to CM Punk, in one of the best matches of 2024.

Big E's return didn't go as planned, with the former WWE champion being blamed by Kingston and Woods for the state The New Day is in.

It was one of the best segments of 2024, with Big E promo breaking the storyline barrier and touching the hearts of everyone who watched it live or at home. Unfortunately, it ended up with Big E being kicked out of The New Day.

We didn't get any new information regarding Big E's condition, and if or when he will be able to get back to the ring.

Setting the Table for Saturday Night Main Event

This episode of Raw did a great job of creating new storylines for Saturday Night Main Event and also added more depth to already existing ones.

The Gunther vs Finn Bálor storyline has now officially started. After being attacked by Bálor on Raw, the "Ring General" will defend his World Heavyweight Title against "The Demon" on Saturday Night Main Event.

Liv Morgan and IYO SKY storyline was advanced, as their match for the Women’s World Champion title was confirmed for Saturday Night Main Event. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez also defeated the team of IYO SKY and Kairi Sane, which gave the champion some momentum.

After the match, Rhea Ripley attacked Liv Morgan indicating their feud was far from over. If that is the case, then Morgan will most likely retain the Women’s World Championship at Saturday Night Main Event.