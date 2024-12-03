WWE - Massive Superstar Returns After Almost Half a Decade and Turns Former Friends Heel

The December 2 RAW was one of the best RAWs of the year, with spectacular promos, great matches, and, above all, two massive superstars returning in big fashion.

Big E and Drew McIntyre's returns were unexpected, to say the least, and what followed them was quite surprising. Big E's return had a surprising outcome, while Drew McIntyre's return was brief but impactful.

It was the tenth anniversary of The New Day, and when Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were about to announce the end of one of the most historic factions in wrestling history Big E returned.

Fans thought Big E was going to be able to change Kingston and Woods's minds. After a heartfelt promo, that blurred the line between reality and fiction, Big E's offered to return as their manager.

Kingston and Woods quickly refused that offer and turned on their former tag team partner, blaming his absence for the state The New Day is in. According to them waiting for Big E to come back stagnated them. They also accused Big E of not being concerned with them. Big E left the ring in disbelief, in what marked the end of The New Day as we knew it.

However, Drew McIntyre's return was arguably even more impactful. That's because we don't know if or when Big E is coming back, but "The Scottish Warrior" is back and ready to rumble.

McIntyre returned after the end of the main event match between Rollins and Sami Zayn, hitting the latter with a claymore. This most likely means that McIntyre will reignite his feud with the Bloodline.

Two big returns that can have huge payoffs in the short or mid-term, with great storylines and the possibility of some exciting matches.