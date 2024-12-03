WWE - Who Attacked Jey Uso Backstage on Raw? Culprits & Motives Discussed

In the latest episode of Raw, Jey Uso was violently attacked backstage but the culprit was not revealed. Fans have already started to speculate who was behind the attack, and there are many possible culprits.

Some think the returning Drew McIntyre did it, while others are certain Seth Rollins is behind the attack. However, these aren't the only suspects behind Jey Uso's backstage attack at Raw.

So let's find out who might be behind this vicious attack.

Jey Uso Backstage Attack Possible Culprits and Motives

As mentioned above, there are many possible culprits for the attack Jey Uso suffered backstage at the latest Raw episode.

Solo Sikoa Bloodline are the most obvious culprits since they are feuding with Jey Uso, and could have attacked the former Intercontinental Champion in retaliation for what happened at Survivor Series: War Games.

Seth Rollins had a disagreement with Jey Uso at the beginning of Raw, saying some distasteful things to the Original Bloodline member. This led Sami Zayn to step in and defend Jey Uso, which ultimately resulted in a match between Rollins and Zayn.

Jey Uso was attacked in the middle of the show, so it's very possible that Seth Rollins channelled his anger towards him. Sami Zayn thinks the same way and said multiple times during his match with Rollins that he knew "The Architect" was the one who did it.

However, there is also a good chance that Roman Reigns was the one who did it. Reigns is a master manipulator, so he could have very well attacked Jey Uso to make Zayn think Rollins was the one who did it.

This would fracture the friendship between Zayn and Rollins even more, which is certainly useful for Reigns. It could also help Roman assert the control he once had over the Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre returned at the end of Raw and attacked Sami Zayn. So there is a good chance "The Scottish Warrior" is also behind the backstage attack on Jey Uso.

There is no love lost between McIntyre and the Original Bloodline, as McIntyre has been attacked by the Bloodline multiple times. Rollins has taken the moral high ground against the Bloodline and Reigns, but he is one of the responsible for this version of Roman Reigns.

On the other hand, McIntyre has been attacked by the Bloodline and lost title matches because of that. So McIntyre is the one who has the legitimacy to use the moral high ground and make the Bloodline pay for everything they did to him.