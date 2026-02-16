Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Roster

WWE 2K26 Roster Key Update: A long list of superstars has been confirmed, while a few others can be spotted in promotional materials.

Confirmed Last Verified: February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 Quick Answer: The launch roster of WWE 2K26 includes hundreds of superstars ranging from current stars like Cody Rhodes and Gunther to former greats like Steve Austin and Chyna.

The full release of WWE 2K26 is only weeks away. Of all the early details, there are some promising and equally concerning additions. One thing that's unlikely to disappoint will be the roster.

2025 saw several returns and exits from the promotion. All the high-profile returns are part of the launch line-up, and those absent will arrive post-launch through the new Ringside Pass.

Plenty of names have been confirmed. We have listed all superstars confirmed for the WWE 2K26 below.

WWE 2K26 Confirmed Roster List

Credit: 2K Games

The following current and former wrestlers are confirmed to be featured in WWE 2K26 on launch:

A

Abyss

Adam Pearce (Manager)

AJ Lee

AJ Styles

Alexa Bliss

Angelo Dawkins

Asuka

Axiom

B

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Blake Monroe

Booker T

Bret Heart

Brock Lesnar

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Bubba Ray Dudley

C

"American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes

Carmelo Hayes

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chyna

CM Punk

D

Damian Priest

D-Von Dudley

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew Mclntyre

E

Eddie Guerrero

El Grande Americano

Eric Bischoff

Eric Rowan

Ethan Page

F

Finn Balor

G

Goldberg

Grayson Waller

Gunther

H

Hulk Hogan

I

Ivy Nile

Iyo Sky

J

Jacob Fatu

Jacy Jane

Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

Je'Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jim Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Joe Hendry (pre-order bonus)

John Bradshaw Layfield

John Cena

Credit: 2K Games

K

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karmen Petrovic

Kevin Nash

Kevin Owens

Kofi Kingston

Kurt Angle

L

Lash Legend

Lexis King

Lita

Liv Morgan

Logan Paul

Lola Vice

Lyra Valkyria

M

Macho Man Randy Savage

Maryse

Maxxine Dupri

Michin

Montez Ford

Myles Borne

N

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Nick Aldis (Manager)

O

Oba Femi

P

Paul Heyman (Manager)

Penta

R

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Raquel Rodriguez

Razor Ramon

Réy Fenix

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Ricky Saints

Road Dogg

Roman Reigns

Rowdy Roddy Piper

Roxanne Perez

Rusev

S

Sami Zayn

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Scott Hall

Scott Steiner

Seth Rollins

Shawn Michaels

Shawn Spears

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura

Sol Ruca

Solo Sikoa

Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie Vaquer

T

Tama Tonga

Terry Funk

The Fiend (Bray Wyatt)

The Miz

The Rock

Tiffany Stratton

Tonga Loa

Trick Williams

Triple H

Trish Stratus

U

Undertaker

W

Wade Barrett

X

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Z

Zaria

Zelina Vega

Some of these names are confirmed in the roster page, while others can be seen in promotional materials here and there. Pretty much any talent that is currently part of the WWE will be featured, and late debuts not included in the list are likely to be part of the post-launch DLCs.

AAA inclusion has been heavily rumored. You can spot Mr. Iguana in one of the early teases. Big stars like Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and La Parka could be among the possible additions.

2K has promised 4 new superstars each season. So, AAA talent could be part of the post-launch. Remember, only Iguana has been teased, and everything else is pure speculation.

More names will be confirmed as we approach the release. Of course, we'll be sure to keep you updated.