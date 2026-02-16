- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Roster
- Key Update: A long list of superstars has been confirmed, while a few others can be spotted in promotional materials.
- Status: Confirmed
- Last Verified: February 16, 2026
- Quick Answer: The launch roster of WWE 2K26 includes hundreds of superstars ranging from current stars like Cody Rhodes and Gunther to former greats like Steve Austin and Chyna.
The full release of WWE 2K26 is only weeks away. Of all the early details, there are some promising and equally concerning additions. One thing that's unlikely to disappoint will be the roster.
2025 saw several returns and exits from the promotion. All the high-profile returns are part of the launch line-up, and those absent will arrive post-launch through the new Ringside Pass.
Plenty of names have been confirmed. We have listed all superstars confirmed for the WWE 2K26 below.
WWE 2K26 Confirmed Roster List
The following current and former wrestlers are confirmed to be featured in WWE 2K26 on launch:
A
- Abyss
- Adam Pearce (Manager)
- AJ Lee
- AJ Styles
- Alexa Bliss
- Angelo Dawkins
- Asuka
- Axiom
B
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Blake Monroe
- Booker T
- Bret Heart
- Brock Lesnar
- Bron Breakker
- Bronson Reed
- Bubba Ray Dudley
C
- "American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes
- Carmelo Hayes
- Chad Gable
- Charlotte Flair
- Chelsea Green
- Chyna
- CM Punk
D
- Damian Priest
- D-Von Dudley
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dragon Lee
- Drew Mclntyre
E
- Eddie Guerrero
- El Grande Americano
- Eric Bischoff
- Eric Rowan
- Ethan Page
F
- Finn Balor
G
- Goldberg
- Grayson Waller
- Gunther
H
- Hulk Hogan
I
- Ivy Nile
- Iyo Sky
J
- Jacob Fatu
- Jacy Jane
- Jade Cargill
- Jaida Parker
- Je'Von Evans
- Jey Uso
- Jim Neidhart
- Jimmy Uso
- Joe Hendry (pre-order bonus)
- John Bradshaw Layfield
- John Cena
K
- Kairi Sane
- Kane
- Karmen Petrovic
- Kevin Nash
- Kevin Owens
- Kofi Kingston
- Kurt Angle
L
- Lash Legend
- Lexis King
- Lita
- Liv Morgan
- Logan Paul
- Lola Vice
- Lyra Valkyria
M
- Macho Man Randy Savage
- Maryse
- Maxxine Dupri
- Michin
- Montez Ford
- Myles Borne
N
- Naomi
- Natalya
- Nathan Frazer
- Nia Jax
- Nick Aldis (Manager)
O
- Oba Femi
P
- Paul Heyman (Manager)
- Penta
R
- R-Truth
- Randy Orton
- Raquel Rodriguez
- Razor Ramon
- Réy Fenix
- Rey Mysterio
- Rhea Ripley
- Ricky Saints
- Road Dogg
- Roman Reigns
- Rowdy Roddy Piper
- Roxanne Perez
- Rusev
S
- Sami Zayn
- "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Scott Hall
- Scott Steiner
- Seth Rollins
- Shawn Michaels
- Shawn Spears
- Sheamus
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Sol Ruca
- Solo Sikoa
- Stephanie McMahon
- Stephanie Vaquer
T
- Tama Tonga
- Terry Funk
- The Fiend (Bray Wyatt)
- The Miz
- The Rock
- Tiffany Stratton
- Tonga Loa
- Trick Williams
- Triple H
- Trish Stratus
U
- Undertaker
W
- Wade Barrett
X
- X-Pac
- Xavier Woods
Z
- Zaria
- Zelina Vega
Some of these names are confirmed in the roster page, while others can be seen in promotional materials here and there. Pretty much any talent that is currently part of the WWE will be featured, and late debuts not included in the list are likely to be part of the post-launch DLCs.
AAA inclusion has been heavily rumored. You can spot Mr. Iguana in one of the early teases. Big stars like Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and La Parka could be among the possible additions.
2K has promised 4 new superstars each season. So, AAA talent could be part of the post-launch. Remember, only Iguana has been teased, and everything else is pure speculation.
More names will be confirmed as we approach the release. Of course, we'll be sure to keep you updated.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!