We're inching closer and closer to the full steam kick-off of the official marketing for WWE 2K26, as the release is roughly three months away. As has been the case in previous titles, it'll more or less be an incremental entry with all the familiar bits and possibly some new additions here and there.

Whoever will be on the poster will be one of the major talking points in the months ahead of release, particularly because it signals the possible flagship Showcase Mode. There have now been multiple rumors suggesting the cover star for WWE 2K26. So, let's dive deep into them.

Rumors Hint at CM Punk Being the Official Cover Star for WWE 2K26

Credit: WWE / THQ CM Punk was featured as a cover for WWE '13.

Per rumors, it'll be CM Punk who will be the cover star for WWE 2K26.

Insider Gaming’s senior editor, Mike Straw, first suggested that CM Punk is currently the frontrunner for being the cover star. Though it was not outright reported as a leak. Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful also hinted at the same, replying, "That's what I've long expected," to a fan when asked whether CM Punk is going to be a cover star.

After being consistently featured in the main event programming last year, there couldn't be a more fitting choice. Even more when you look at his overall career. Among the squared circle’s most recognizable names, CM Punk's career has seen public fallouts, comebacks, and era-defining storylines, making him a perfect candidate for a Showcase Mode.

The now World Heavyweight Champion returned to WWE in Survivor Series 2023 following his bitter exit a decade earlier. Since his return, Punk has been one of the promotion's leading stars, and his blood feud with Drew McIntyre has been one of the highlights of his second run.

Of course, we'll likely relive the feud in Showcase Mode if the rumors of him being a cover star are true. His first departure could prove difficult to display, however. All because the storyline had prominent involvement of some notoriously problematic figures.

When will the WWE 2K26 Cover be Revealed?

Credit: 2K Games

If 2K follows the past timelines, the cover star for WWE 2K26 will likely be revealed in the last two weeks of January 2026.

New information regarding the next installments, including gameplay snippets, starts to pop during the Royal Rumble buildup. Last year, the game was officially confirmed during the first Raw premiere on Netflix. The cover was revealed weeks after on the same show on January 28, 2025.

WWE is planning to celebrate its first anniversary of airing Raw on Netflix on January 5, 2026. Two title matches have already been booked. One of them is CM Punk defending his world title against Bron Breakker. If 2K wants to follow the same pattern, they could confirm the title then (or even the poster).

Remember, all of this is speculation, and nothing is officially confirmed. What you can be assured of, though, is that we'll hear the first rumblings of the game early next year, followed by the cover and first look by late January.

That's everything about the WWE 2K26 cover star leaks and when it could be revealed.