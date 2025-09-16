Moises Kean, the FC Fiorentina goal-scoring machine, has made history by becoming the first player to have a song in the game soundtrack, with his song "BOMBAY" being part of the official FC 26 soundtrack list.

This has come as a huge, but pleasant surprise for fans, who were expecting to see Kean in FC 26, but only as a player, not as an artist. Kean has been releasing music since 2024, and it seems the EA Sports team enjoys his tunes and thought the EA FC community would too.

Moise Kean Makes History and Opens the Door

Credit: EA Sports Moises Kean is part of the FC 26 Soundtrack!

The Italian international is coming off the best season of his career, where he scored 25 goals and made three assists for ACF Fiorentina. He has also been one of the lights at the end of the tunnel for the Azzurri, with three goals in his last two international games.

So, instead of just rewarding him with a significant rating upgrade, which they also did, EA FC decided to also add his own songs to the game's tracklist. This means not only that Moise Kean has made history, but that the Italian might just have opened the door for other footballers, or ex-pros, who also have a musical vein in them.

Who knows, maybe we will also see one of Djibril Cisse's songs in the game in the near future, or perhaps Sergio Ramos CIBELES will be in FC 27 or added in a future update.

It's good to see that EA is giving players a platform to showcase their talents that aren't related to football. If the songs are good and fit the EA FC vibe, then bring them on.