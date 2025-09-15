With the integration of Spotify, you may find it better to just jam your personal playlists than rely on the FC 26 soundtrack to set the vibe. Still, we’d all be lying if we said we never stumbled across at least one hidden gem from past game tracks that we wouldn’t have discovered otherwise.

Some of the soundtracks in the past have been a miss, but they've remained an integral part of the game's identity. For FC 26, we have a great mix of known artists like Ed Sheeran, JENNIE, Skepta, and other emerging artists.

Here's what FC 26 has in store for us in terms of track list.

List of all songs in FC 26

There are over 100 songs in FC 26's official soundtrack. Check out the full list below or head to Spotify to start jamming already.

Pájaro Cantor by Ácido Pantera ft. Cantora De Barro

by Ácido Pantera ft. Cantora De Barro Selah by Alewya

by Alewya Vacay by Aminé

by Aminé Love On The Big Screen by Animal Collective

by Animal Collective Generational Love by AR/CO x Punctual x NewEra

by AR/CO x Punctual x NewEra this ones gonna hurt me by Artemas

by Artemas We Can Pretend by Baby Universe

by Baby Universe Flowers by Bag Raiders, Panama

by Bag Raiders, Panama Kimpton by Barry Can't Swim & O'Flynn

by Barry Can't Swim & O'Flynn Take Me Home by Bearcubs

by Bearcubs Universe by Big Wild ft. iDA HAWK

by Big Wild ft. iDA HAWK Mercy by Bou ft. DRS

by Bou ft. DRS Surfin’ by Boy Amor

by Boy Amor Save Your Breath by Brent de la Cruz

by Brent de la Cruz Imposter by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso

by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso Iajo by Catching Flies

by Catching Flies Lately by cheapcuts ft. Benjamin Francis Leftwich

by cheapcuts ft. Benjamin Francis Leftwich Don’t Listen by corto.alto

by corto.alto Sunshine by D.O.D ft. RAHH

by D.O.D ft. RAHH Fun by Deki Alem

by Deki Alem Back On You by Djo

by Djo Slumber by DNMO & Confz

by DNMO & Confz Upset & Aggressive by Dominic Fike

by Dominic Fike MA3LISH by DYSTINCT, 3robi

by DYSTINCT, 3robi Festas e Manequins by Ebony & AG Beatz

by Ebony & AG Beatz Symmetry by Ed Sheeran

by Ed Sheeran Heaviness by Falle Nioke

by Falle Nioke Flores Blancas by Faul & Wad, 4Rain, Anlly Marin

by Faul & Wad, 4Rain, Anlly Marin Victory Lap by Fred again.. ft. Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax

by Fred again.. ft. Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax Bang Bang by Friction ft. Stylo G, Riko Dan & Frisco

by Friction ft. Stylo G, Riko Dan & Frisco People Need People by Good Neighbours

by Good Neighbours Headliner by Graft

by Graft Erasure by Gurriers

by Gurriers Gone by HAIM

by HAIM y3llow bike by hard life

by hard life fields Of Versailles by Haute & Freddy

by Haute & Freddy GOOD TIME GIRL by INJI

by INJI Higher by Jack Garratt

by Jack Garratt U by Jadu Heart

by Jadu Heart Just As Long As We’re Together by Jalen Ngonda

by Jalen Ngonda Scopion by Jazz Alonso

by Jazz Alonso Like JENNIE by JENNIE

by JENNIE Colors Turn Grey by Jersey

by Jersey Camaleón by Joalin

by Joalin Emotions by John Glacier

by John Glacier Fade Your Heart by Joy Crookes

by Joy Crookes Lippy by Joy Overmono & Skiifall

by Joy Overmono & Skiifall Better Days by KILIMANJARO ft. AMAKA

by KILIMANJARO ft. AMAKA Cry Cry Cry by King Princess

by King Princess Sonido de la Casa by Kinky

by Kinky BOMBAY by KMB

by KMB Colours In My Mind by Kofi Stone

by Kofi Stone Conversation by Kojey Radical

by Kojey Radical Stardust by Labrinth

by Labrinth Flood by Little Simz ft. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly

by Little Simz ft. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly PARALLEL by Liza ft. 7

by Liza ft. 7 Poor Business Man by Lover's Skit

by Lover's Skit Jilala by Malka

by Malka Spin The block by Master Peace

by Master Peace There’s No More Underground by Master Peace

by Master Peace Dumb Feeling by Mei Semones

by Mei Semones Risk It All by Mergui

by Mergui LAST CHANCE by Mild Minds

by Mild Minds Modern Man by MORN

by MORN GREEN LIGHT by Moses Yoofee Trio ft. ENNY

by Moses Yoofee Trio ft. ENNY KI KORI by Mumzy Stranger, Muza

by Mumzy Stranger, Muza Our Home by Myd

by Myd Gold by Myles Smith

by Myles Smith Millennium Freak by Nick León ft. Esty & Mediopicky

by Nick León ft. Esty & Mediopicky Not In Surrender by Obongjayar

by Obongjayar KOFFEE by Original Koffee

by Original Koffee Gritar by Pahua

by Pahua Passe A Respeitar by Papatinho ft. Fernanda Abreu, BK, Naldo, DJ Chernobyl

by Papatinho ft. Fernanda Abreu, BK, Naldo, DJ Chernobyl all 4 the best by PARTYOF2

by PARTYOF2 Girl Like Me by PinkPantheress

by PinkPantheress Your Love (Andot Remix) by PLS&TY ft. Sofiya Nzau

by PLS&TY ft. Sofiya Nzau Disco Nap by Polo & Pan ft. Metronomy

by Polo & Pan ft. Metronomy Spike Island by Pulp

by Pulp No Billo by Raf Saperra & Ikky

by Raf Saperra & Ikky Shark by Reaper

by Reaper SABÍA QUE NO by reezy

by reezy UYUNI by Rels B

by Rels B Mountain Top by RIO KOSTA

by RIO KOSTA London’s Burning by Rudimental ft. Idris Elba & Peter Xan

by Rudimental ft. Idris Elba & Peter Xan Cops & Robbers by Sammy Virji, Skepta

by Sammy Virji, Skepta Can’t Hold Us by Sampa The Great

by Sampa The Great ..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING 4 LOVE ) by Saya Gray

by Saya Gray BENZ 奔驰 by sheng

by sheng All The Good Men by Silver Gore

by Silver Gore Sisters by Sofia Kourtesis

by Sofia Kourtesis Miçanga by SOMETHING ELSE, Stephan Jolk ft. BaianaSystem [Alok, Kawz]

by SOMETHING ELSE, Stephan Jolk ft. BaianaSystem [Alok, Kawz] Heartfalls by Sonnee ft. Caleb Virgo

by Sonnee ft. Caleb Virgo Run Free by Soulwax

by Soulwax Beat Keep Rockin’ by Starjunk 95

by Starjunk 95 DEAD by Sudan Archives

by Sudan Archives Stay In your Lane by Taiki Nulight x P Money x Jolie P

by Taiki Nulight x P Money x Jolie P And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix) by The Cure

by The Cure Wild Inside by The Glitch Mob

by The Glitch Mob Cool With That by Tom Grennan

by Tom Grennan MOTO by Tshegue

by Tshegue UFO by UFOs

by UFOs Something Real by VLURE ft. Psweatpants

by VLURE ft. Psweatpants Peace Of Mind by Wesley Joseph ft. Danny Brown

by Wesley Joseph ft. Danny Brown pond song by Wet Leg

by Wet Leg MOVING ON by Weval

by Weval Eatin’ Good by Woodcamp

by Woodcamp Ain’t I Good For You by Yazmin Lacey

by Yazmin Lacey Wassup by Young Miko

by Young Miko Gimme Ocean by Yuno

That's everything you need to know about FC 26's soundtrack.