With the integration of Spotify, you may find it better to just jam your personal playlists than rely on the FC 26 soundtrack to set the vibe. Still, we’d all be lying if we said we never stumbled across at least one hidden gem from past game tracks that we wouldn’t have discovered otherwise.
Some of the soundtracks in the past have been a miss, but they've remained an integral part of the game's identity. For FC 26, we have a great mix of known artists like Ed Sheeran, JENNIE, Skepta, and other emerging artists.
Here's what FC 26 has in store for us in terms of track list.
List of all songs in FC 26
There are over 100 songs in FC 26's official soundtrack. Check out the full list below or head to Spotify to start jamming already.
- Pájaro Cantor by Ácido Pantera ft. Cantora De Barro
- Selah by Alewya
- Vacay by Aminé
- Love On The Big Screen by Animal Collective
- Generational Love by AR/CO x Punctual x NewEra
- this ones gonna hurt me by Artemas
- We Can Pretend by Baby Universe
- Flowers by Bag Raiders, Panama
- Kimpton by Barry Can't Swim & O'Flynn
- Take Me Home by Bearcubs
- Universe by Big Wild ft. iDA HAWK
- Mercy by Bou ft. DRS
- Surfin’ by Boy Amor
- Save Your Breath by Brent de la Cruz
- Imposter by CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso
- Iajo by Catching Flies
- Lately by cheapcuts ft. Benjamin Francis Leftwich
- Don’t Listen by corto.alto
- Sunshine by D.O.D ft. RAHH
- Fun by Deki Alem
- Back On You by Djo
- Slumber by DNMO & Confz
- Upset & Aggressive by Dominic Fike
- MA3LISH by DYSTINCT, 3robi
- Festas e Manequins by Ebony & AG Beatz
- Symmetry by Ed Sheeran
- Heaviness by Falle Nioke
- Flores Blancas by Faul & Wad, 4Rain, Anlly Marin
- Victory Lap by Fred again.. ft. Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax
- Bang Bang by Friction ft. Stylo G, Riko Dan & Frisco
- People Need People by Good Neighbours
- Headliner by Graft
- Erasure by Gurriers
- Gone by HAIM
- y3llow bike by hard life
- fields Of Versailles by Haute & Freddy
- GOOD TIME GIRL by INJI
- Higher by Jack Garratt
- U by Jadu Heart
- Just As Long As We’re Together by Jalen Ngonda
- Scopion by Jazz Alonso
- Like JENNIE by JENNIE
- Colors Turn Grey by Jersey
- Camaleón by Joalin
- Emotions by John Glacier
- Fade Your Heart by Joy Crookes
- Lippy by Joy Overmono & Skiifall
- Better Days by KILIMANJARO ft. AMAKA
- Cry Cry Cry by King Princess
- Sonido de la Casa by Kinky
- BOMBAY by KMB
- Colours In My Mind by Kofi Stone
- Conversation by Kojey Radical
- Stardust by Labrinth
- Flood by Little Simz ft. Obongjayar & Moonchild Sanelly
- PARALLEL by Liza ft. 7
- Poor Business Man by Lover's Skit
- Jilala by Malka
- Spin The block by Master Peace
- There’s No More Underground by Master Peace
- Dumb Feeling by Mei Semones
- Risk It All by Mergui
- LAST CHANCE by Mild Minds
- Modern Man by MORN
- GREEN LIGHT by Moses Yoofee Trio ft. ENNY
- KI KORI by Mumzy Stranger, Muza
- Our Home by Myd
- Gold by Myles Smith
- Millennium Freak by Nick León ft. Esty & Mediopicky
- Not In Surrender by Obongjayar
- KOFFEE by Original Koffee
- Gritar by Pahua
- Passe A Respeitar by Papatinho ft. Fernanda Abreu, BK, Naldo, DJ Chernobyl
- all 4 the best by PARTYOF2
- Girl Like Me by PinkPantheress
- Your Love (Andot Remix) by PLS&TY ft. Sofiya Nzau
- Disco Nap by Polo & Pan ft. Metronomy
- Spike Island by Pulp
- No Billo by Raf Saperra & Ikky
- Shark by Reaper
- SABÍA QUE NO by reezy
- UYUNI by Rels B
- Mountain Top by RIO KOSTA
- London’s Burning by Rudimental ft. Idris Elba & Peter Xan
- Cops & Robbers by Sammy Virji, Skepta
- Can’t Hold Us by Sampa The Great
- ..THUS IS WHY ( I DON’T SPRING 4 LOVE ) by Saya Gray
- BENZ 奔驰 by sheng
- All The Good Men by Silver Gore
- Sisters by Sofia Kourtesis
- Miçanga by SOMETHING ELSE, Stephan Jolk ft. BaianaSystem [Alok, Kawz]
- Heartfalls by Sonnee ft. Caleb Virgo
- Run Free by Soulwax
- Beat Keep Rockin’ by Starjunk 95
- DEAD by Sudan Archives
- Stay In your Lane by Taiki Nulight x P Money x Jolie P
- And Nothing Is Forever (Cosmodelica Electric Eden Remix) by The Cure
- Wild Inside by The Glitch Mob
- Cool With That by Tom Grennan
- MOTO by Tshegue
- UFO by UFOs
- Something Real by VLURE ft. Psweatpants
- Peace Of Mind by Wesley Joseph ft. Danny Brown
- pond song by Wet Leg
- MOVING ON by Weval
- Eatin’ Good by Woodcamp
- Ain’t I Good For You by Yazmin Lacey
- Wassup by Young Miko
- Gimme Ocean by Yuno
That's everything you need to know about FC 26's soundtrack.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!