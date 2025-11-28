Season 3 of NBA 2K26 drops this Friday, November 28, and 2K is bringing the heat just in time for the holidays. With Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham behind the wheel as this season's cover athlete, we're getting a mix of nostalgia, festive vibes, and enough content to keep us grinding through the new year.

Here's everything that's coming to NBA 2K26 in Season 3:

MyCAREER: Sunset Beach Returns to The Park

The biggest change for MyCAREER is the new park location. Say goodbye to the scenic City Heights and hello to the coastal vibes of Sunset Beach, which is a remastered version of NBA 2K16's Park.

More importantly, all Park games played during Season 3 will come with a 25% REP boost for your MyPLAYER. So, the start of this new season would be the perfect time to level up your character, or if you're just starting, it's your chance to catch up and unlock those higher rep rewards.

MyCAREER Season 3 Rewards Ladder

NBA 2K26 Season 3's rewards are all about festive gear, jerseys, shoes, boosting accessories, and a cap breaker. Here's a full list of what you can earn:

Level Reward 3 Snowflake Ball Trail 12 Dragon Green Release 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) 18 Jetpack (Gen 9 only) 29 Jingle Beard 32 Snowflake Eyes 33 Cade Cunningham Jersey Tee 36 No Limit' Basketball Jersey (all four Master P colorways) 37 New Balance Combo Pack 39 Chill Gingerbread Mascot Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

The Cap Breaker at level 40 is obviously the main prize here. That extra attribute point can push your build to the next tier, but the REP bonus accessory at only level 16 is also worth getting since it stacks with the Park's 25% boost.

MyTeam Gets Alonzo Mourning and Anthony Edwards

For MyTeam, this season's reward ladder will feature a mix of current players, with Anthony Edwards as the ultimate prize and a throwback to when he wore No. 1 as a rookie. Either way, Anthony Edwards is perfect for any team that you can build today.

Now, if you're looking for a good defensive center to fill your roster, there's a Pink Diamond version of Miami Heat legend, Alonzo Mourning, up for grabs at level 30. Here's the full list of rewards you can get:

Level Reward 1 Evolution Kyle Kuzma (Lakers version, evolves to 91 OVR) 7 ‘Cheater’ Game Changer Card x3 10 Amethyst Jalen Duren 15 90+ OVR Pack (Unauctionable) 20 Diamond Kyrie Irving 22 ''Wildcard' & 'Clock Out' Game Changers x5 25 Season 3 Rewards Diamond Player Pack (Unauctionable) 28 Pink Diamond Coach Rick Carlisle 30 Pink Diamond Alonzo Mourning 32 10,000 MyTeam Points Showing 1-10 of 14 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

Community Builds for Season 3

PG - Lumpia Doncic : Thieving Inside-Out Playmaker

: Thieving Inside-Out Playmaker SG - JPforThreee : 2-Way 3PT Slasher

: 2-Way 3PT Slasher SF - Gunyr UR : 2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator

: 2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator PF - MakeEmMiss : Rim-Rocking Stretch Crasher

: Rim-Rocking Stretch Crasher C - OmniKingBo: Physical Mid-Paint Rim Ripper

Five new community-created builds are available if you want to try out and experiment with some new builds. "Lumpia" Doncic takes the cake here. If you don't know what Lumpia is, it's a type of Filipino fried spring roll that's famous in Southeast Asian countries. It's a funny moniker, but don't get me wrong, this build is good, especially if you want an undersized PG that can shoot.

But if you want more choices, or builds for taller guards, you can check out our other guard builds.

Season Pro Pass

If you're looking to get the most out of Season 3 and are willing to part ways with a few more dollars to get the pro pass, here's what you can get:

Automatic Rewards Premium Rewards Black Spiked Armor Level 3: 'No Limit' Chain and Jersey Black Cyber Helmet Level 6: Crews Ski Mask and Puffy Jacket Pink Diamond Cade Cunningham Level 25: Legend Badge Pack Season 3 Pro Pass Pack Level 33: Half Werewolf Facepaint Level 36: Hyperspeed Power-Up Level 37: Season 3 Pink Diamond Option Pack (Unauctionable) Level 39: Ginger GOAT Mascot Level 40: Pro Pass Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards (#5)

Aside from the obvious, Pink Diamond Cade Cunningham (Automatic Rewards) and Galaxy Opal Anthony Edwards (#5), the best reward here is the Legend Badge Pack, which you can use in your own build.

The W Online Exclusive Content Continues

The W Online continues to deliver exclusive content for WNBA players pursuing GOAT status. Season 3 brings with it some winter-themed gear and Las Vegas Aces items since they're the reigning WNBA champions.

Weekly Rewards Season Rewards New Year's Gear Las Vegas Aces Ball Holiday Gear Las Vegas Aces Jersey Cards 5 Game Team Accelerator Boost Clothing Bundles 5 Game Skill Boost 5,000 VC Big Head Body Mod MyTEAM Player Cards Badge Elevator Breakthrough Sleeves

Apart from the holiday gear that's available here, there's still that 5,000 VC, which is the most useful reward to get here. It's not much, but it's free, and you can use it to upgrade your MyPlayer.

Season 3 doesn't reinvent the wheel, and honestly, it doesn't need to. This year's NBA 2k is already one of the best entries we've seen in recent years. If anything, what 2K needs right now is to keep up the momentum going with new content, or boosts such as this season's 25% REP bonus, and hopefully some improvements on the defense down the line.