The second ratings update for Madden NFL 26 is now live, and the hierarchy is already experiencing some major changes. While some players finally got the respect they deserved, others watched their ratings crater in spectacular fashion.

Whether you're updating your franchise roster or hunting for MUT bargains, knowing who won and lost big is crucial for staying competitive.

So let's break down the biggest winners and losers from the latest update that saw everything from a fullback gaining seven points to an entire team losing 12.

The Winners

Bijian Robinson

Rating: 92 → 94 OVR

Credit: Madden NFL 26

After being snubbed from Team of the Week 2, Bijian Robinson finally got his due with a two-point jump to 94 overall.

This puts him among the elite running backs, where he belongs. Robinson's rise also helped the Falcons to an 11-point team gain, which is tied for the best in the league.

Roquan Smith

Rating 94 → 95 OVR

Credit: Madden NFL 26

The Ravens' linebacker's minuscule gain might seem modest, but this change places Roquan Smith into the 95 overall threshold. Smith also becomes the highest-rated player to receive an upgrade, which cements his status among Madden's most elite defenders.

Robbie Ouzts

Rating: 66 → 73 OVR

Credit: Madden NFL 26

This week's most shocking gain belongs to Seahawks fullback Robbie Ouzts, who skyrocketed from a very mediocre 66 OVR to 73 OVR. While he's still not a game-changer by any means, going from unusable to "trade worthy" is still better than nothing.

The 90 OVR Club

Multiple players crashed the elite 90+ party in the second update:

Player Team OVR Before OVR Now Brian Branch Detroit Lions 89 90 James Cook Buffalo Bills 89 90 Erik McCoy New Orleans Saints 89 90 Garett Bolles Denver Broncos 89 91

These players deserve much recognition for being able to join the 90's OVR club, particularly Broncos' Garret Bolles, who jumped from 89 to 91 OVR and is now one of the game's premier offensive tackles.

Teams on the Rise

Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons (Both +11 Points)

Credit: Madden NFL 26

The Seahawks and Falcons tied for the biggest team improvement. Seattle's surge came from unexpected sources such as Robbie Ouzts and Josh Jobe, while Atlanta's improvement was seemingly more balanced, with five different players gaining multiple points.

The Losers

Washington Commanders (-12 Points)

Credit: Madden NFL 26

The Commanders suffered one of the worst ratings collapses I've ever seen in Madden NFL. Eight players from their roster lost points, with only Trey Amos (+2 points) providing any positive movement. This is a massacre that also mirrors real-life concerns about the franchise's direction.

The Falling Stars

Player Team OVR Before OVR Now Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 49ers 94 93 Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 93 92 Jalen Carter Philadelphia Eagles 90 89 Ronnie Stanley Baltimore Ravens 90 89

As we have new players on the rise, others must take the fall. Several vets took minor hits in this update, but 2 of them were ousted from the 90+ club. The biggest headline, however, belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs' aging veteran, Travis Kelce, who loses a point and is now under duress by real-life fears and expectations, sparked by a recent shouting match between him and coach Andy Reid.

This week's 2 ratings update obviously created winners and losers, but don't feel bad if your favorite player gets the cut, since these are still early-season trends that might change over time. Ultimately, the biggest takeaway here is that the Seahawks and Falcons are now one of the better and most challenging teams to play in Franchise mode.

