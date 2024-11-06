Madden 25 Season 4 - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

While Season 3 has introduced many great cards to Madden 25, even if most are ridiculously expensive and players can't afford them, and there is still quite some time until the season ends, many Madden players already have their eyes set on Season 4.

Season 4 is expected to introduce some exciting content to the game, with new promos, a new Field Pass, new challenges, and incredible cards, that aim to reinvigorate Madden 25.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about Madden 25 Season 4.

Season 4 of Madden 25 is expected to go live on Thursday, 21 November, at around 10:30am ET/3:30pm GMT.

As we get closer to the launch date of Season 4 more details about it will be revealed.

There is also a good chance that all the Season 4 information is leaked by MUTLeaks, who has been leaking everything related to Madden 25 so far, days if not weeks in advance.

Season 4 Content

Season 4 will add a new Field Pass to Ultimate Team, which will contain many rewards, some of which players will be able to use to upgrade their team. That's the only certainty we have, so far, when it comes to the Season 4 content

However, Season 4 is expected to release some exciting programs for Ultimate Team, with great cards, challenges, events, and many rewards. The Team Diamonds program is one of the rumored to arrive at the game in Season 4.

Programs such as AKA, Team of The Week, Legends, and Angry Runs, are expected to continue to be released on a weekly basis in Season 4, and will hopefully introduce some fantastic, and affordable, cards.

The Premium Field Pass is expected to return in Season 4, but it's stil up in the air if its format will remain the same. The first premium Field Pass, which was introduced in Season 3, doesn't include any content locked behind a pay-wall, and fans are wondering if that will continue to be the case in Season 4.

We will update this article with more information about Madden 25 Season 4 as soon as it's made available, so make sure to bookmark this article.