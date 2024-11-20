Madden 25 All-Madden Program - Everything You Need To Know

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The All-Madden program is coming to Madden 25, and it will introduce some exciting and much-needed content to Ultimate Team.

This is one of the most popular programs in Madden's history, and it celebrates the great John Madden, one of the biggest figures in American football history.

Each year, the program brings some of John Madden's favorite players to the game, and it will be no different in Madden 25.

The All-Madden program will arrive at Madden 25 on Thursday, 21 November, just one day after Season 4 went live.

Credit: @MUTLeaksXXV

All of the information about the program was revealed in the latest GMM stream, so let's take a look at it.

All-Madden Program Content

The All-Madden program welcome pack will bring an 84 OVR John Madden. This card can be upgraded to a 91 OVR by using tokens and will receive all 32 team chemistries.

The tokens used to upgrade the John Madden card will be earnable in the All-Madden Field Pass, which will have 10 levels, and the program challenges.

There are a total of four upgrade tokens you will need to collect to upgrade John Madden to a 91 OVR.

To unlock or access extra abilities, you will need to earn ability escalation tokens, which can be earned like standard tokens.

All-Madden Field Pass & Sets

As mentioned above, the All-Madden program will bring a new Field Pass, which will have 10 levels, and allow you to earn fantastic rewards, such as coins, All-Madden packs, and upgrade tokens.

You will be able to use the Field Pass rewards to either upgrade the 84 OVR John Madden item or your squad.

The All-Madden program will also have five sets, with the champion set allowing you to earn a fantastic 92 OVR All-Madden Champion Joe Montana card.

All-Madden Events

The All-Madden program will have one event, which is called All-Madden Run. This will be a head-to-head event with four games played on two difficulties.

Game one will be played on All-Pro, while the remaining games will all be played on the All-Madden difficulty. In this event, you can earn many coins, All-Madden player packs, All-Madden Run Coin packs, and +84 OVR All-Madden packs

All-Madden Release 1 Cards

Here are all the All-Madden Release 1 cards.

Champion (92 OVR)

Brian Urlacher - MLB - Bears

Keith Byars - FB - Eagles

Troy Vincent - CB - Eagles

Matt Birk - C - Vikings

Ronnie Lott - FS - 49ers

Joe Montana - QB - 49ers

All-Madden LTD's (93 OVR)

Isaac Bruce - WR - Rams

Rickey Jackson - ROLB - Saints

We will update this article as soon as more information about the Madden 25 All-Madden program is revealed. So make sure to bookmark it.