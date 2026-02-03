Primary Subject: WWE 2K26

WWE 2K26 Key Update: WWE 2K26 officially ends support for the PS4 and Xbox One, shifting focus entirely to current-gen hardware and the new Nintendo Switch 2.

Confirmed Last Verified: February 3, 2026

WWE 2K26 releases March 13, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2. It will not be available on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Pre-orders for WWE 2K26 are now live, as the long-running series gears up for another annual installment. A new game means more stars, added match types, some incremental improvements, and all the usual changes we've come to expect.

One reason we haven't seen any sweeping improvements over the years is that the games have never left the old generation of consoles. The cross-gen has dragged on for so long that we’re now closer to the next console generation than the launch of the current one.

It is about time WWE 2K moves on from old-gen consoles. Here are the platforms on which WWE 2K26 will release and the status of the PS4 and Xbox One releases.

Is WWE 2K26 Available On PS4 & Xbox One?

No, WWE 2K26 will not release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The platforms were not listed in the official announcements and can only be pre-ordered for the current generation of consoles.

This makes WWE 2K26 the first game since WWE 2K14 came out to not release on the 8th generation of consoles. With this generation having a relatively slower start and a sizable player base still being on the old generation of consoles, WWE 2K didn't see much reason to make the shift.

Based on the early trailers, there doesn't appear to be a massive leap because of the shift. Not that unexpected, as the annual series is leaving old-gen behind for the first time. We will have to give it at least another year to maybe get the "next gen" feel.

WWE 2K26 Platforms

WWE 2K26 will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC (via Steam). It'll release on all platforms on March 13, 2026, and players with premium editions can play 7 days early.

For Nintendo Switch 2, the game will have additional features. This includes touchscreen and mouse support, GameShare and GameChat, support for single Joy-Con gameplay, and the ability to use mouse controls in Creation Suite for face and body painting.

2K games also noted in their announcement that the Nintendo Switch 2 port will now support Image Uploader and cross-platform Community Creations.

That's everything about the platforms for WWE 2K26.