With the release of the Saturday Night's Main Event DLC, the last DLC of this year's game, it's clear that the WWE 2K25 cycle is coming to an end. Fans' attention has already turned to WWE 2K26, and the recent announcement of the title's release window by 2K is a big reason why, as it brought the spotlight to the next franchise installment.

As it happens every year, wrestling fans are wondering where they will be able to play the new WWE 2K game. This is certainly a big concern for old-gen users, as many sports titles have stopped supporting the old generation of consoles recently.

So, without further ado, let's find out where you will be able to enjoy WWE 2K26.

WWE 2K26 Platforms

As of right now, 2K has yet to officially announce which platforms will support WWE 2K26. However, taking into consideration previous releases, the game will likely be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

There is a big debate around whether this is the year that WWE 2K moves on from old-gen consoles, but there is nothing that suggests that will happen. The WWE 2K player base on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is still significant, which makes it harder for 2K to just move on, as it would mean losing a decent amount of their players.

At the same time, plenty of sports games have done that transition recently, and with each year that goes by, it becomes more and more likely that WWE 2K will also do it. The current generation of consoles will be five years old in a couple of weeks, so the clock is definitely ticking for sports games on old-gen platforms, and that also applies to WWE 2K.

Despite all of that, there hasn't been any leaked information that suggested 2K is ditching the old platforms, and it's more likely that new ones are added, such as cloud platforms.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.