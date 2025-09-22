Crossplay has been a staple feature for most multiplayer games, and it is enabled by default in FC 26. While it has upsides by allowing you to play with friends on different platforms, you may want to turn it off, particularly if you are a console player wanting to avoid the hacker problems on PC.
All that said, here's how to disable crossplay in FC 26.
How to disable cross-play in FC 26
To disable crossplay in FC 26, just follow these steps:
- Open Ultimate Team.
- Navigate to Settings by pressing your bumpers.
- Then head to the Matchmaking setting.
- There, you should see an option to disable crossplay in the Cross-play Enable setting.
- Switch the Cross-play Enable to No, and you're all set.
If you ever change your mind about crossplay, just head back there again and toggle the setting we just mentioned to Yes.
Keep in mind that disabling crossplay might result in longer matchmaking queues, especially if you're on less popular hardware like Xbox. There is no console-only crossplay.
FC 26 crossplay details
FC 26's crossplay allows you to play many of its modes with players from different platforms. You'll match with players from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in these modes:
- Clubs
- Clubs Drop-in
- Clubs Friendlies
- Clubs League
- Clubs Playoffs
- Clubs Practice
- Clubs RUSH
- Co-op Season
- Co-op Season Cups
- Live Events
- Online Friendlies
- Online Season
- Online Season Cups
- Ultimate Team
- Division Rivals
- Champions
- Online Draft
- Play A Friend
- RUSH
- Competitive
- Champions
- Ultimate Team Co-Op
There will be a separate pool for old and current generation players. That is, only PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series players can play with each other. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be paired among themselves, as there is a difference between old and current generation builds of the game.
Neither generation of Nintendo Switch has crossplay. And that's everything you need to know about crossplay in FC 26.
