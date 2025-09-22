Crossplay has been a staple feature for most multiplayer games, and it is enabled by default in FC 26. While it has upsides by allowing you to play with friends on different platforms, you may want to turn it off, particularly if you are a console player wanting to avoid the hacker problems on PC.

All that said, here's how to disable crossplay in FC 26.

How to disable cross-play in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To disable crossplay in FC 26, just follow these steps:

Open Ultimate Team .

. Navigate to Settings by pressing your bumpers.

by pressing your bumpers. Then head to the Matchmaking setting.

setting. There, you should see an option to disable crossplay in the Cross-play Enable setting.

setting. Switch the Cross-play Enable to No, and you're all set.

If you ever change your mind about crossplay, just head back there again and toggle the setting we just mentioned to Yes.

Keep in mind that disabling crossplay might result in longer matchmaking queues, especially if you're on less popular hardware like Xbox. There is no console-only crossplay.

FC 26 crossplay details

Credit: EA Sports

FC 26's crossplay allows you to play many of its modes with players from different platforms. You'll match with players from Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in these modes:

Clubs



Clubs Drop-in

Clubs Friendlies

Clubs League

Clubs Playoffs

Clubs Practice

Clubs RUSH

Co-op Season

Co-op Season Cups

Live Events

Online Friendlies

Online Season



Online Season Cups

Ultimate Team



Division Rivals

Champions

Online Draft

Play A Friend

RUSH

Competitive

Champions

Ultimate Team Co-Op

There will be a separate pool for old and current generation players. That is, only PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series players can play with each other. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will be paired among themselves, as there is a difference between old and current generation builds of the game.

Neither generation of Nintendo Switch has crossplay. And that's everything you need to know about crossplay in FC 26.