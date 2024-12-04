Genshin Impact Pyro Traveler Kit - Constellations, & Materials

Genshin Impact's Traveler has so far been no talk, no show. While they can wield all Elements, none of them have been particularly outstanding.

Still, they are not useless and can be a good free-to-play alternative to limited characters in some teams. In modes like Imaginarium Theater, Traveler can fill slots if you're short of characters.

But has Pyro Traveler managed to change the course and be super useful for once? Here are the details on the kit.

Genshin Impact Pyro Traveler Full Kit Details

Pyro Traveler is a damage dealer with off-field Pyro application capabilities. That's what the leaked kit suggests, and unfortunately, the numbers don't appear too flattering.

Remember, these are based on leaks and are subject to change. Below are all the abilities and materials for Pyro Traveler.

General Details

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Release : Version 5.3, available for free

: Version 5.3, available for free Weapon : Sword

: Sword Role: Damage dealer

Pyro Traveler wasn't available right from the get-go like the previous ones. A mysterious power prevented our blonde protagonist from resonating with the Statue of The Seven and wielding Pyro. That's changing with the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.3 update, and we'll figure out why we weren't resonated with earlier.

Pyro Traveler Normal and Charged Attacks

Pyro Traveler deals five consecutive strikes in their normal attack. In a charged attack, you consume stamina to perform two rapid sword strikes. Likewise, the plunge deals AoE damage on impact.

Elemental Skill

It has two effects based on whether it is held or tapped.

Tap

Gains 42 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state, summoning a Blazing Threshold that follows the current active character. Blazing Threshold will deal Pyro DMG to enemies at certain intervals.

Hold

Unleashed fire in a more composed manner, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. Gains 42 Nightsoul points and enters the Nightsoul's Blessing state, summoning a Scorching Threshold that follows the current active character. Scorching Threshold will deal a coordinated AoE Pyro attack based on the Traveler's ATK whenever the active character deals damage.

Elemental Burst

Restores 7 Nightsoul points per second for the next 4s and deals AoE Pyro DMG to opponents up ahead.

Pyro Traveler Passives

True Flame of Incineration: If Traveler has 20 Nightsould points, the AoE of Blazing and Scorching Thresholds attacks from Elemental Skill will increase.

If Traveler has 20 Nightsould points, the AoE of Blazing and Scorching Thresholds attacks from Elemental Skill will increase. Embers Unspent: After the character under Blazing and Scorching Thresholds triggers Burning, Vaporize, Melt, Overloaded, Burgeon, a Pyro Swirl, or a Pyro Crystallize reaction, the Traveler will regain 5 Energy. Additionally, if someone in the party triggers Nightsould Burst, Traveler will regain 4 Energy.

Constellations

C1: Whenever Blazing Threshold or Scorching Threshold from Elemental Skill is active, the currently active character deals 6% increased DMG. If the character is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, they will deal an additional 6% DMG.

Whenever Blazing Threshold or Scorching Threshold from Elemental Skill is active, the currently active character deals 6% increased DMG. If the character is in the Nightsoul's Blessing state, they will deal an additional 6% DMG. C2: If nearby party members trigger Burning, Vaporize, Melt, Overloaded, Burgeon, a Pyro Swirl, or a Pyro Crystallize reaction on an opponent within 12 seconds of the Traveler using their Elemental Skill, the Traveler will regain 14 Nightsoul points. A maximum of 28 Nightsoul points can be restored this way.

If nearby party members trigger Burning, Vaporize, Melt, Overloaded, Burgeon, a Pyro Swirl, or a Pyro Crystallize reaction on an opponent within 12 seconds of the Traveler using their Elemental Skill, the Traveler will regain 14 Nightsoul points. A maximum of 28 Nightsoul points can be restored this way. C3: Increase Elemental Skill level by 3.

Increase Elemental Skill level by 3. C4: Traveler gains a 20% Pyro DMG bonus after using Elemental Burst.

Traveler gains a 20% Pyro DMG bonus after using Elemental Burst. C5: Increase Elemental Burst level by 3.

Increase Elemental Burst level by 3. C6: Traveler's normal, charged, and plunging attacks will be converted to Nightsoul-aligned Pyro DMG when in the Nightsoul state. The infusion cannot be overridden, and the CRIT DMG of these attacks is increased by 40%.

Genshin Impact Traveler Ascension and Talent Materials List

Traveler Ascension materials

Here are all the upgrade materials you'll need to bring Traveler to level 90 in Genshin Impact:

1 Brilliant Diamond Sliver

6 Brilliant Diamond Gemstone

9 Brilliant Diamond Fragment

9 Brilliant Diamond Chunk

18 Damaged Mask

30 Stained Mask

36 Ominous Mask

168 Windwheel Aster

420,000 Mora

Brilliant Diamond materials are rewards for Adventure Rank, and the rest are farmable in the open world. You don't need to ascend Traveler for each element. Doing it once will retain the current level even after you switch elements.

Traveler Talent materials

Unlike Ascension, you'll need to upgrade talents for each element. Here's which and how many books you'll need, plus other required resources, to crown one of Traveler's talents.

3 Teachings of Contention

6 Guide to Contention

6 Philosophies of Contention

4 Guide to Conflict

20 Philosophies of Conflict

11 Guide to Kindling

12 Philosophies of Kindling

6 Sentry's Wooden Whistle

22 Warrior's Metal Whistle

31 Saurian-Crowned Warrior's Golden Whistle

4 The Cornerstone of Stars and Flames

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

You'll need different talent books for different talent levels, similar to the past version of Traveler.

That's everything about Traveler's kit in Genshin Impact. There is other cool stuff waiting in version 5.3, including banners for Mavuika, Citlali, and Lantern Rite.