Best Neuvillette Teams And Build in Genshin Impact 5.2

Neuvillette was first released way back in Genshin Impact version 4.2. More than a year in, and our impartial ludex still wipes the floor with enemies with the same resolve as he used to.

While he is far from washed, there have been changes to his build, particularly in team composition. Newer introductions have only made him stronger and helped Neuvillette stay at the top of the sheets no matter how increasingly difficult the endgame gets.

If you've decided to pull for him in the current version 5.2 banner, here's his updated team and build, one that lives up to his reputation of Hydro Dragon.

Best Neuvillette Teams In Genshin Impact 5.2

Credit: HoYoverse

The best Neuvillette post-Natlan team is Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Xilonen. This is an all-offensive team, as all of them boost Neuvillette's damage.

Our Monsieur can self-sustain himself, as his charged attack heals him, so you don't have to worry about HP. Even if situations turn dire, you have Furina to heal, but you'll most likely clear the content before it gets to that point.

Here's what the team's rotation looks like:

Neuvillette Elemental Skill Furina Elemental Burst Furina Elemental Skill Xilonen Elemental Skill (x2) Xilonen Normal Attack Kazuha Elemental Skill Neuvillette Elemental Burst (x3) Neuvillette Charged Attack

There are two drawbacks to this team. One is its staggering cost of four 5-star limited units. Xilonen's banner was recently concluded, too, so if you skipped her saving for Neuvillette, you can't play it until her rerun.

Second, Neuvillette gets knocked easily by enemies during his charged attack. You need to have proper positioning and dodging to play this team. Slotting defensive support like Zhongli or going for C1 Neuvillette will solve it.

If his best team is out of your reach, here are his alternative teams.

Neuvillette, Kazuha, Fischl, Zhongli

Neuvillette, Furina, Baizhu, Nahida

Neuvillette, Raiden, Fischl, Nahida

Neuvillette, Bennett, Xiangling, Sucrose (F2P Friendly)

The idea with most of his teams is to trigger his first passive. So, even if you don't have these characters, you can replace them with their closer alternatives, like Sucrose for Kazuha, Yae Miko for Fischl, Baizhu for Zhongli or Nahida, etc.

Teams is the only front Neuvillette's build has changed since his release. Furina and Xilonen were the new additions that outdid Neuvillette's previous team.

Neuvillette's Best Weapon

Credit: HoYoverse

The best weapon for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact 5.2 is still the Tome of the Eternal Flow. It's his signature weapon, so it is tailor-made for him, making it hard to power creep. The best F2P weapon for him is the Prototype Amber, which is craftable.

Other weapons you can use are Sacrificial Jade, Everlasting Moonglow, Jadefall Splendor, and Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds.

Best Artifacts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact 5.2

The best artifact for Neuvillette is Marechaussee Hunter, and it is highly recommended to run a full 4-piece set of it. Another one you can use if you have already farmed it is Heart of Depth. Besides these two, you can pair any HP and Hydro DMG bonus-providing sets.

That's everything about Neuvillette's best build in Genshin Impact and all that's changed in version 5.2. If you're still unsure about him, check out whether he is worth the pull, including details on his play style.

No need to hesitate if you're short on Primogems, as the next version will feature Lantern Rite, so there will be generous rewards awaiting.