Fans are desperately waiting for the Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream, with the biggest Gacha game in the world set to introduce a whole new set of locations. The update also features some refreshing content and introduces new faces to its world.

Fans still have to wait, as Update 5.0 will arrive on August 28, 2024. However, major details of the update will be revealed before then thanks to the official Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream.

Genshin Impact 5.0 Livestream Countdown

The livestream is where miHoYo can take directly to its fans and explain everything that will be arriving in the next update.

Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream countdown 10 Days 16 Hours 44 Minutes 34 Seconds

The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream will start on 16 August 2024, at 5am BST. For your timezone, you can review the list below:

August 15, 2024, 9:00 PM - Pacific Time (PT)

August 15, 2024, 11:00 PM - Central Time (CT)

August 16, 2024, 12:00 AM - Eastern Time (ET)

August 16, 2024, 5:00 AM - British Summer Time (BST)

August 16, 2024, 6:00 AM - Central European Summer Time (CEST)

August 16, 2024, 9:30 AM - Indian Standard Time (IST)

August 16, 2024, 12:00 PM - China Standard Time (CST)

August 16, 2024, 1:00 PM - Korea Standard Time (KST) / Japan Standard Time (JST)

August 16, 2024, 2:00 PM - Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)

August 16, 2024, 4:00 PM - New Zealand Standard Time (NZST)

Where to Watch Livestream

The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream will air on the official Genshin Impact Twitch and YouTube channels.

If you miss the live broadcast, you can watch it later on YouTube as it will be available as a VOD immediately after the stream ends. The livestream is scheduled to last 1 hour and 45 minutes.

What to Expect from Livestream

The Genshin Impact 5.0 livestream will feature an entirely new region, Naltan, with all its comprehensive lore and a brief overview of the map for the area.

They will also be announcing a whole batch of new playable characters, including Mualani, Kinich, and Kachima. There will also be brand-new gameplay elements, mounts, and hot spring systems.

There will be plenty of surprises and new reveals in the livestream too, so it is worth tuning in.

What is Natlan?

Natlan, the Nation of Pyro, is the newest region in Genshin Impact. It is a territory of volcanic activity, which has created vast canyons, deserts, and hot springs. The lore of the region is tribal and every tribe has its laws that govern the people and their actions.

Unlike other regions, the people of Natlan do not easily go outside their country. Natlan also has its inhabitants called Saurians, which are dragon-like creatures that have lived alongside humans. These creatures, along with a new traversal mechanic that involves mounts, will make exploration in Natlan quite exciting.

This is everything you need to know about the 5.0 livestream of Genshin Impact. The stream will be a great opportunity for fans to find out more about what is coming and get ready for the fiery path. As players prepare for the launch of Version 5. 0, the Natlan region will be full of new content and difficulties for the players.

Hopefully, this article has answered your questions regarding the Genshin Impact 5.0 Livestream.