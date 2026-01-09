The FC 26 Yamal LALIGA POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a spectacular card from the F.C. Barcelona superstar winger, who had an incredible December.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a tremendous one for LALIGA theme teams.

FC 26 Yamal LALIGA POTM SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Yamal LALIGA POTM SBC has amazing attributes, with 87 pace, 83 shooting, 88 passing, 92 dribbling, 25 defending, and 55 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Finesse Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Inventive, Technical, First Touch, and Quick Step.

When it comes to roles, this card has Inside Forward++, Winger++, and Wide Playmaker+.

FC 26 Yamal LALIGA POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit six squads to complete this POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

LALIGA

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Gold Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the LALIGA POTM card and six packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 573k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

