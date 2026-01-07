The FC 26 Marta Torrejón Time Warp SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a good card from the Barcelona star midfielder.

This card has impressive attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to any Ultimate Team squad, but it's a great one for Liga F theme teams.

FC 26 Marta Torrejón Time Warp SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Marta Torrejón Time Warp SBC has good attributes, with 82 pace, 66 shooting, 84 passing, 82 dribbling, 88 defending, and 87 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing Block+, Long Ball Pass, Tiki Taka, Jockey, Intercept, and Aerial Fortress.

As for roles, this card has Ball-Playing Defender++, Inverted Wingback++, Wide Back++, Attacking Wingback, Defender+, and Stopper+.

FC 26 Marta Torrejón Time Warp SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this Time Warp SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Liga F

Requirements:

Liga F Moeve Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Marta Torrejón Time Warp card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 35.3k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!