The FC 26 Vardy Serie A POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an incredible card from the Cremonese star striker, who had a great month of November.

This card has impressive attributes, great PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's an incredible addition to any Ultimate Team squad, especially for Serie A theme teams.

FC 26 Vardy Serie A POTM SBC Attributes

The FC 26 Vardy Serie A POTM SBC has amazing attributes, with 87 pace, 87 shooting, 80 passing, 85 dribbling, 63 defending, and 80 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Power Shot+, Chip Shot, Low Driven Shot, Tiki Taka, First Touch, and Quick Step.

As for roles, this card has Poacher++, Target Forward++, Advanced Forward+, and False 9+.

FC 26 Vardy Serie A POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit two squads to complete this Serie A POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these two squads, you can claim the Vardy Serie A POTM card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 68.5k coins.

