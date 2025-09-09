FC 26 is less than a month away now, which means the wait to dive in with updated players, refreshed teams, and all your favorite modes is almost over. That is, of course, if you've been prepared and have pre-ordered the game ahead of time. If not, now’s the perfect time to jump in — the Ultimate Edition is currently available at a massive 27% off or more...

FC 26 Ultimate Edition Deals and Price On Each Platform

The 27% discount referenced above is for a game key of FC 26 Ultimate Edition on Xbox from Loaded (formerly CDKeys). That's one of the best sports game deals we've seen, though there are also some deals available if you're on a different platform:

What Do You Get By Pre-Ordering the Ultimate Edition?

Alongside the base game, pre-ordering the FC 26 Ultimate Edition gets you:

Early access from September 19

from Archetype Unlock Consumable

Two Double Archetype XP Consumable

Three Icon Players for Manager Career and Player Career

for and 5-Star Coach for Manager Career

for 5-Star Youth Scout for Manager Career

for Exclusive Manager Live Challenges

FC Point x6,000 , distributed over two months

, distributed over two months Two Extra FUT Player Evolution Slot

Season 1 Premium Pass

Are There Any More Benefits to Pre-Ordering?

Yes, though pre-ordering now means you will have missed the boat on the early Ultimate Edition bonuses should you have pre-ordered a few weeks ago (by August 26).

Not to worry, though, because you still get early access in just 10 days from the time of writing. What's more, you're ensuring you can play on time, and ahead of schedule, by pre-ordering today, as opposed to waiting until the game comes out and then enduring the agonizing wait for the game to download in full.

Should You Pre-Order FC 26 Ultimate Edition Today?

If you’re itching to dive into FC 26 early and want all the perks, pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition now is a smart move, especially with the hefty discounts on Xbox and PC.

You’ll get early access, career boosts, FUT bonuses, and more, putting you ahead of the pack on day one. Sure, you’ve missed some of the earliest pre-order extras, but the value here is still strong, and the savings make it even sweeter.