The FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the PSG superstar midfielder.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Arkema Première Ligue theme teams.

FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review

The FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has great attributes, with 92 pace, 82 shooting, 90 passing, 91 dribbling, 85 defending, and 74 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Low Driven Shot, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Jockey, Intercept, and Quick Step.

As for roles, this card has Attacking Wingback++, Playmaker++, Wide Playmaker++, Wingback+, and Half-Winger+.

FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit five squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Arkema PremièRe Ligue

Requirements:

Arkema PL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions card and five packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 22k coins.

