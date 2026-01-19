The FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the PSG superstar midfielder.
This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and fantastic roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Arkema Première Ligue theme teams.
FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has great attributes, with 92 pace, 82 shooting, 90 passing, 91 dribbling, 85 defending, and 74 physicality.
It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Low Driven Shot, Tiki Taka, Whipped Pass, Inventive, Jockey, Intercept, and Quick Step.
As for roles, this card has Attacking Wingback++, Playmaker++, Wide Playmaker++, Wingback+, and Half-Winger+.
FC 26 Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution
You only need to submit five squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
85 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
Arkema PremièRe Ligue
Requirements:
- Arkema PL Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Mixed Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Karchaoui TOTY Honourable Mentions card and five packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 22k coins.
