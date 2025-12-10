TOTW 13 arrives at FC 26 later today, but as usual, leaks have already revealed all of the players that will be featured in the promo squad, as well as all their attributes and PlayStyles+.

As we had predicted, Harry Kane headlines the FC 26 TOTW 13 squad, with two other world-class players also being featured. It's not an amazing TOTW squad, but it's certainly better than what we've got in the last couple of weeks, as there are cards that can actually enter your starting squad.

All FC 26 TOTW 13 Players

Credit: @AsyFutTrader and @Fut_scoreboard and @WetDesignFUT

According to reliable leaks, Harry Kane headlines TOTW 13, followed closely by the living legend, Lionel Messi, and one of the best strikers in the world, Victor Osimhen. Apart from them, Romero, Smith, and Hojlund are the other players who stand out in TOTW 13.

TOTW 13 has its fair share of fodder cards and of great cards from less popular leagues, such as the Liga Portugal and Sky Bet Championship. The fodder cards can be incredibly useful for the upcoming Unbreakables Promo, which will deliver some great cards.

Here are all the FC 26 TOTW 13 players, according to leaks:

Harry Kane - ST - 91 OVR

Messi - ST - 88 OVR

Osimhen - ST - 88 OVR

Smith - LW - 86 OVR

Engen - CB - 86 OVR

Muharemovic - CB - 86 OVR

Swedberg - LW - 86 OVR

Romero - CB - 85 OVR

Ueda - ST - 84 OVR

Diomande - RW - 84 OVR

Hayashi - CM - 84 OVR

Bardghji - LW - 83 OVR

Ainhoa Marin - RW - 83 OVR

Buendia - CAM - 83 OVR

Gaetano - CAM - 83 OVR

Giannoulis - LB - 83 OVR

Harres - ST - 83 OVR

Hojlund - ST - 83 OVR

Lukic - ST - 83 OVR

Mayulu - CM - 83 OVR

Mvogo - GK - 83 OVR

Seriki - RB - 83 OVR

Victor Gomez - RB - 83 OVR

