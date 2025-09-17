The first TOTW of FC 26 is finally here, EA FC fans, which means the FC 26 release date is closer than ever. As expected, and predicted by us in our TOTW 1 predictions piece, the first squad of this beloved promo is full of big names. Some will jump straight into your starting squad, if you are lucky enough to get your hands on them, that is.

So, without further ado, let's find out all the players featured in FC 26 TOTW 1!

A Good Start to the TOTW Promo in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

Two of the deadliest strikers in modern football, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, headline TOTW 1. Both players are coming off fantastic performances, so their inclusion in the team comes as a surprise to absolutely no one.

But they aren't the only big names of world football featured in the promo squad, as Luka Modric, now the midfield maestro for A.C. Milan, is among the best cards in the promo.

Premier League breakout stars Semenyo and Bergvall also claimed a spot on the team, as did Muller, who continues to spread his magic, now on the North American continent.

Most cards in this promo are day one starters, as they have great attributes and playstyles for this early in the game cycle. With the Web App already up and running, you can already get your hands on them, even if you have to wait until early access starts to be able to play with them.

Overall, this is a good start to the TOTW promo in FC 26, and hopefully, the promo quality continues to improve with each new release.

All Players in TOTW 1

Haaland (91 OVR)

Kane (90 OVR)

Oberdorf (86 OVR)

Marcos Llorente (86 OVR)

Grimaldo (86 OVR)

Pavard (86 OVR)

Inigo Martinez (86 OVR)

Modric (85 OVR)

Philogene (84 OVR)

Malard (84 OVR)

Semenyo (83 OVR)

Fermin (83 OVR)

Muller (83 OVR)

Yildiz (82 OVR)

Bergvall (81 OVR)

Simeone (81 OVR)

Eddahchouri (80 OVR)

Meïté (80 OVR)

Godts (80 OVR)

Andre Gomes (80 OVR)

Jang Seong-won (80 OVR)

(80 OVR) Colombo (80 OVR)

Desic (80 OVR)