FC 26 is just around the corner, and while early access only starts on September 19, the Web App goes live on September 17, the same day the first TOTW of FC 26 will be revealed.

At the beginning of every new EA FC installment, TOTW always delivers great cards, with some immediately becoming meta cards. We expect that tradition to continue in FC 26, especially because there have been plenty of great performances in the last gameweek.

FC 26 TOTW 1 Predictions

Credit: EA Sports

The TOTW promo is expected to start with a bang, including plenty of world-class players and introducing cards that will be among the best in the game at their respective positions. EA is known for snubbing some big names from the TOTW promo, but we don't think that will happen in week 1, as it's a good way to create hype for the game.

With so many fantastic performances across the best leagues in world football in the last gameweek, it's hard to predict which players will make the TOTW 1 squad. However, there are a few names that stand out, and that we would be shocked if they weren't included.

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 2 goals and 1 assist

Harry Kane continues to dominate the Bundesliga, with the Englishman giving no signs of slowing down, scoring two goals and assisting another against newly promoted side Hamburger SV, and presenting an early application for the Golden Boot.

With Kane being one of the biggest names in world football and coming off a great performance, it's almost certain he will be one of the players headlining the TOTW 1 promo in FC 26.

Erling Haaland ( Manchester City) - 2 goals

Haaland dominated the Manchester derby, something that has become the norm, scoring two goals and helping Manchester City secure a comfortable 3-0 win against their bigger rivals. The Norwegian is having a phenomenal start to the season, with five goals in four games.

If scoring a brace in one of the biggest derbies in world football doesn't guarantee you a place in the TOTW squad, then I don't know what does.

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) - 1 goal and 1 assist

Kylian Mbappe and scoring go hand in hand, and the Frenchman has proved that since he set foot on the Bernabeu. Coming off a Golden Boot win, Mbappe is clearly keen on revalidating the award, and his recent performances more than prove that.

In a tough 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad away, where the Los Blancos were reduced to ten men for an hour, Mbappe scored and assisted Arda Guler for the winning goal. It's stil early in the season, but this is shaping up to be a special season for Mbappe and Real Madrid.

Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) - 1 goal and 1 assist

Bournemouth's start to the season has been nothing short of amazing, and Antoine Semenyo is one of the main reasons why. In the last gameweek, Semenyo assisted and scored in Bournemouth's 2-1 win against Brighton, giving "The Cherries" nine points in four games.

So far, Semenyo has clearly been the breakout player of the year in the Premier League, and after another great performance, I think it's very likely we see the newest Premier League star in the TOTW 1 squad.

TOTW 1 Honourable Mentions

The four players above are the ones I think will definitely be in the TOTW 1 squad. Other names that are likely to make the promo are: Barcola, Zubimendi, Grimaldo, Bergvall, Kelleher, Çalhanoğlu, Yıldız, Fermín López, and Igor Matanović.