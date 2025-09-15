With a new title every year, EA FC generally only sees incremental, iterative changes between games. That also means if you were able to comfortably run the last one, you shouldn't have to worry about upgrading your build for FC 26.

The PC requirements remain identical to the previous ones, and a couple of new PC-specific features have been added, including improvements to anti-cheat. Keep reading to know the full system requirements along with the PC features.

FC 26 PC System Requirements

Credit: EA Sports

Below are the minimum and recommended PC specifications for FC 26, as shared by EA in their blog post.

Minimum (720p, 60 FPS gameplay, Low preset)

OS : Windows 10/11 (64-bit, latest update)

: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, latest update) CPU : Intel Core i5-6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

: Intel Core i5-6600k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory : 8 GB RAM

: 8 GB RAM GPU : NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 570 (4 GB VRAM)

: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 570 (4 GB VRAM) Storage : 100 GB

: 100 GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Recommended (1080p, 60 FPS gameplay, Medium preset)

OS : Windows 10/11 (64-bit, latest update)

: Windows 10/11 (64-bit, latest update) CPU : Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

: Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM GPU : NVIDIA GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT (6 GB VRAM)

: NVIDIA GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5600 XT (6 GB VRAM) Storage : 100 GB

: 100 GB DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Both the minimum and recommended specs are the same as FC 25. So, in theory, you should expect a similar level of performance for FC 26 as you got in the previous game.

FC 26 PC features and anti-cheat details

In its PC deep dive, EA also shared details on features you can expect in FC 26:

EA Javelin Anticheat Updates

Refined Detection Methods: EA Javelin Anticheat now includes new classes of detections that make it better at spotting unfair play.

EA Javelin Anticheat now includes new classes of detections that make it better at spotting unfair play. Improved Fair Play Controls: FC 26 has more controls to verify that EA Javelin Anticheat is running and hasn’t been tampered with whenever you play, preventing various forms of unfair play.

Controller Support

DualShock 4 Support: Full vibration support when playing on PC with a USB connection.

Full vibration support when playing on PC with a USB connection. DualSense Controller Support: Includes haptics and adaptive triggers for a more immersive experience with a USB connection (basic vibration support over Bluetooth).

Display Settings

Credit: EA Sports

Active Monitor Selection: Choose which monitor you want to run the game on directly from in-game settings.

Choose which monitor you want to run the game on directly from in-game settings. Aspect Ratio Filter: Quickly find supported resolutions based on your display’s aspect ratio.

Quickly find supported resolutions based on your display’s aspect ratio. More Frame Rate Limit Options: Frame rate limits now extend beyond 120 FPS, with support for 144, 165, and 240 FPS.

Frame rate limits now extend beyond 120 FPS, with support for 144, 165, and 240 FPS. More VSync Options: Sync your frame rate to a fraction of your monitor’s refresh rate (½, ⅓, ¼).

Sync your frame rate to a fraction of your monitor’s refresh rate (½, ⅓, ¼). Render Scale: Adjust resolution relative to your render setting, especially useful for windowed or borderless modes.

Adjust resolution relative to your render setting, especially useful for windowed or borderless modes. Dynamic Resolution FPS Target: Set a performance target to trigger dynamic resolution scaling automatically.

Screen Setup

Active Monitor (NEW): Choose which monitor displays the game in Borderless or Full Screen.

Choose which monitor displays the game in Borderless or Full Screen. Display Mode:



Borderless: Fills your screen without borders (cannot be resized).

Fills your screen without borders (cannot be resized). Fullscreen: Uses your entire screen.

Uses your entire screen. Windowed: Runs in a resizable, movable window.

Runs in a resizable, movable window. Aspect Ratio (NEW): Filters resolutions by chosen aspect ratio (Fullscreen only).

Filters resolutions by chosen aspect ratio (Fullscreen only). Screen Resolution: Sets display resolution. Higher = sharper image, but lower performance (Fullscreen only). Borderless uses OS resolution. Tip: Use the Render Scale to adjust in Borderless.

Frame Rate & Refresh

Refresh Rate: Controls how often your monitor refreshes (Fullscreen only).

Controls how often your monitor refreshes (Fullscreen only). Frame Rate Limit: Caps FPS when VSync is off.

Caps FPS when VSync is off. VSync: Syncs FPS to your monitor to prevent tearing.

Syncs FPS to your monitor to prevent tearing.

Off: No sync.

No sync. On: Matches refresh rate.

Matches refresh rate. 50%, 33%, 25%: Syncs FPS to a fraction of the refresh rate.

Syncs FPS to a fraction of refresh rate. Example: On a 240Hz monitor → 120 FPS (50%), 80 FPS (33%), 60 FPS (25%).

Cutscene Performance: Controls FPS in cutscenes, menus, replays, and set-piece cameras.

Controls FPS in cutscenes, menus, replays, and set-piece cameras.

Half Frame Rate: 50% of the Use the refresh rate or frame limit.

50% of the refresh rate or frame limit. Full Frame Rate: Matches your frame rate limit. Disabled when VSync is fractional.

Scaling Tools

Render Scale (NEW): Adjusts render resolution relative to screen resolution.

Adjusts render resolution relative to screen resolution.

Below 100% = better performance, less sharp

Above 100% = sharper visuals, heavier GPU load.

Dynamic Resolution Scaling (DRS): Lowers resolution dynamically to maintain FPS (GPU-limited only).

Lowers resolution dynamically to maintain FPS (GPU-limited only). Dynamic Resolution FPS Target: Set the FPS you want DRS to maintain.

Set the FPS you want DRS to maintain.

Example: Target 90 FPS → resolution scales in real time to stay near 90 FPS.

Graphics Settings

Credit: EA Sports

Graphics Presets (NEW)

Auto: Optimized for your hardware.

Optimized for your hardware. Low: Best for minimum-spec PCs.

Best for minimum-spec PCs. Medium: Balanced visuals and performance.

Balanced visuals and performance. High: Improved fidelity for stronger PCs.

Improved fidelity for stronger PCs. Ultra: Maximum detail for top-tier hardware.

Fidelity Settings

Rendering Quality: Controls detail and lighting on players, stadiums, and objects.

Controls detail and lighting on players, stadiums, and objects.

CPU: Heavy use

Heavy use GPU: Heavy use

Heavy use VRAM: Heavy use

Heavy use Strand Based Hair: Simulates individual strands of hair.

Simulates individual strands of hair.

CPU: Moderate use

Moderate use GPU: Heavy use

Heavy use VRAM: Low use

Low use Cloth Quality: Determines jersey look and physics.

Determines jersey look and physics.

CPU: Heavy use

Heavy use GPU: Moderate use

Moderate use VRAM: Low use

Low use Ambient Occlusion Quality: Adds depth and realism with shading.

Adds depth and realism with shading.

CPU: Heavy use

Heavy use GPU: Heavy use

Heavy use VRAM: Moderate use

Stadium Settings

Grass Quality: Controls pitch detail.

Controls pitch detail.

CPU: Low use

Low use GPU: Moderate use

Moderate use VRAM: Low use

Low use Crowd Quality: Controls crowd detail and animation.

Controls crowd detail and animation.

CPU: Moderate use

Moderate use GPU: Moderate use

Moderate use VRAM: Moderate use

Visual Extras

Motion Blur: Slight blur on fast-moving objects.

Slight blur on fast-moving objects.

CPU: Low use

Low use GPU: Low use

Low use VRAM: Low use

And that covers everything you needed to know about the PC version of FC 26.