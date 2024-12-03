"Embarrassing" - FC 25 Players Slam PC Performance Issues

It's fair to say that the EA FC community is home to some of the most loyal and patient fans around, but that patience is put to the test more often than not.

Regardless of what platform you've experienced FIFA or EA FC on over the years, encountering bugs, glitches, and other performance-related issues has rather sadly become part of the norm. However, the current PC version is in a world of its own, and not a very good one either!

FC 25 becomes unplayable on PC

You would be right to think that Title Updates are supposed to provide fixes for certain issues within a game, enhancing and improving the overall experience as a result. Unfortunately, EA hasn't exactly covered itself in glory when it comes to this, somehow doing more harm than good. Just ask those who play FC 25 on PC!

Since Title Update 5 went live last month, the game has been pretty much unplayable for PC users, with the majority of players encountering severe lag and stuttering issues.

FC 25 is a mess on PC

It has now been over 15 days since the issues first surfaced, and while EA is aware and investigating the matter, players have understandably had enough. Social media platforms including Reddit are inundated with complaints as those on PC demand answers.

One comment said: "The stuttering situation on PC is embarrassing. How is it possible to have no fix for more than 15 days on a game-breaking issue? I can't even play a game I paid 100 euros for because of the stuttering."

Another post read: "Same for me. Everything changed with season 3. Game ran smoothly for me beforehand, but now it's an unplayable mess. Game freezes mid-game and fast-forwards to a later point."

We've said it before and we'll say it again, it always seems to be one step forward and two steps back when it comes to EA FC Title Updates, and this is just another example.

Have you experienced issues playing FC 25 on PC? Let us know in the comments below.