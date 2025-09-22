If you have the Ultimate Edition of FC 26, you'll get the first season, England '66, for free. Players on the Standard Edition, however, will have to either spare 500,000 Coins or cough up the money to buy it via FC Points.

In the past, the Premium Pass has been worth unlocking, but now we're at the start of a new cycle where getting 500,000 Coins is a tall task. Here's whether grinding or getting it through FC Points is worth it.

FC 26 Season 1 England '66 Premium Rewards

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The following are the rewards for the premium track of FC 26's Season 1:

Level 1: 2x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 75+ Rare Gold Players Pack Level 2: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 3: 2x 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 5: 3x 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack

3x 78+ Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6: Pinged Pass Evolution

Pinged Pass Evolution Level 7: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 8: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 9: Fiber Optic Pitch Trophy

Fiber Optic Pitch Trophy Level 10: James Ward-Prowse World Tour (CM)

James Ward-Prowse World Tour (CM) Level 11: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 12: 2,500 SP

2,500 SP Level 13: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 14: 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack

80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 15: Josh Sargent Squad Foundation (ST)

Josh Sargent Squad Foundation (ST) Level 16: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 17: 2x 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack

2x 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 18: Debut Club Background (Clubs)

Debut Club Background (Clubs) Level 19: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 20: Bundle Rewards

Bundle Rewards Level 21: FC United Badge

FC United Badge Level 22: 2x 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 80+ Rare Gold Players Pack Level 23: Shadow Striker++ Evolution

Shadow Striker++ Evolution Level 24: 81+ Rare Gold Player Pack

81+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 25: Ultimate Team Kit

Ultimate Team Kit Level 26: 2x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

2x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack Level 27: 2,500 SP

2,500 SP Level 28: VIP Area

VIP Area Level 29: 3x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack

3x 81+ Rare Gold Players Pack Level 30: Michelle Agyemang Squad Foundation (ST)

Michelle Agyemang Squad Foundation (ST) Level 31: 82+ Rare Gold Player Pack

82+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 32: 2x 82+ Rare Gold Player Pack

2x 82+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 33: Intercept Evolution

Intercept Evolution Level 34: 2x 82+ Rare Gold Player Pack

2x 82+ Rare Gold Player Pack Level 35: Kobbie Mainoo World Tour (CM, CDM)

Kobbie Mainoo World Tour (CM, CDM) Level 36: Gamechanger+ Evolution

Gamechanger+ Evolution Level 37: Cosmetic Evo

Cosmetic Evo Level 38: Cosmetic Evo

Cosmetic Evo Level 39: 83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or Mega Pack

83+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack or Mega Pack Level 40: 84+ Rare Gold Players Pack or Fikayo Tomori World Tour (CB)

Rewards here are indeed less cracked than what we had in FC 25's first season. The highest-rated card is of Fikayo Tomori with 86 OVR. Every other card is rated 85 or below.

Compare that with last year's Adama Traore 88 OVR card and plenty of higher-rated packs like the 87+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack. The power curve isn't insane, and Gold cards should be more viable, at least during Season 1.

Is FC 26 Season 1 Premium Pass worth it?

Credit: EA Sports

If you're thinking of grinding your way to 500,000 Coins or buying it through FC Points, the FC 26 Season 1 Premium Pass is not worth it.

Yes, you are unlikely to find anything for 500,000 Coins that provides the same value as the pass, but we're just getting started, and it's unlikely any card will give you a massive edge.

Most exciting rewards are near the end of the pass, and it'll take you weeks to get there, and by that time, you may have better or equally good cards from the promo. This was also the problem with previous passes. But with the apparent slowing of the power curve, they may be useful for a longer time. We do, however, suggest waiting and seeing how they fare before jumping in.

That's everything you need to know about the Premium Pass and whether it is worth it in FC 26.