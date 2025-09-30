FC 26 is finally here, and the race to build the ultimate Ultimate Team has already kicked off. The problem? For many of us, that race feels like it’s already over, because some players have either hit jackpot packs or splashed real cash to stack their squads with superstars. Frustrating if you’re trying to trade your way up, but let’s be honest: one of the fastest ways to boost your coin balance is by buying FC Points.

Now, we get it, dropping more money on top of the cost of FC 26 isn’t for everyone. But since loads of players do top up with FC Points anyway, we’re not here to judge. We’re here to save you cash. So, if you are looking to buy, this guide breaks down the cheapest places to get FC Points in FC 26 right now.

Where to Buy FC Points Cheapest

The cheapest place to buy FC Points for FC 26 depends on the platform you play on. Let us break it down for you...

Xbox

Loaded (formerly CDKeys)

G2A

EA App

G2A

Origin

Eneba

PlayStation

Buying FC 26 Points on PS4 and PS5 isn't as easy from a game key retailer like Loaded, G2A, etc. It's actually almost impossible, unless you want to buy a brand new PSN account.

Because of this, your only option is really to go directly to the PSN store, where you can buy FC Points for as little as £0.99. We don't know of many better and cheaper options than this. That said...

You can save an extra 10% each time you buy FC Points from the PSN Store with an EA Play subscription. You can find these from the button below.