Primary Subject: FC 26 x Fantasy Premier League

FC 26 x Fantasy Premier League Key Update: A unique collaboration where 10 new Fantasy FC players upgrade based on their real-world FPL point total during Matchweek 29.

A unique collaboration where 10 new Fantasy FC players upgrade based on their real-world FPL point total during Matchweek 29. Status: Confirmed

Confirmed Quick Answer: You can unlock two of the ten available players via a specific Rush objective. Their upgrades, ranging from +1 to +5 OVR and extra PlayStyles, depend entirely on how many points they score in the official FPL game during their upcoming midweek fixtures.

Fantasy FC brought in players who'll earn upgrades depending on real-world results in domestic leagues. Now, FC 26 has partnered with the Premier League to bring 10 new cards that'll receive similar upgrades, but based on their Fantasy Premier League points.

Continue reading to know how all of this works and the players.

FC 26 Fantasy FC x Fantasy Premier League Explained

Credit: EA Sports

Fantasy FC in FC 26 will get 10 new players on February 28 as part of a collaboration with FPL. These players will get live upgrades based on the points they score on the Fantasy Premier League during Matchweek 29.

Fantasy Premier League is the official free-to-play fantasy football game of the Premier League. You make your own team of real players, and they'll get points based on their performance, like goals, assists, clean sheets, cards, and along those lines.

More points will fetch you a high ranking.

For FC 26, this means the higher the points the player gets during their PL matches, the better upgrades they receive. The real-world fixtures, for which the points are counted, are scheduled from March 3 to March 5.

Here's what upgrades a card can get and how many points they'll have to score for it:

Fantasy Premier League Points Upgrade in FC 26 0 – 1 Point Plus 1 OVR and an additional Role++ 2 – 3 Points Plus 2 OVR, and all Roles++ for main position 4 – 5 Points Plus 3 OVR, all Roles++ for all positions, a 2nd PlayStyle+, and 1 base PlayStyle 6 – 7 Points Plus 4 OVR, all Roles++ for all positions, a 2nd PlayStyle+, and 2 base PlayStyles 8+ Points Plus 5 OVR, all Roles++ for all positions, a 2nd PlayStyle+, 2 base PlayStyles, and 5-Star Skill Moves or Weak Foot

As for how Fantasy Premier League itself hands out points, here's a breakdown:

Playing up to 60 minutes: 1 point

1 point Playing 60 minutes or more (excluding stoppage time): 2 points

2 points Goal scored (goalkeeper): 10 points

10 points Goal scored (defender): 6 points

6 points Goal scored (midfielder): 5 points

5 points Goal scored (forward): 4 points

4 points Assist: 3 points

3 points Clean sheet (goalkeeper or defender): 4 points

4 points Clean sheet (midfielder): 1 point

1 point Every 3 saves (goalkeeper): 1 point

1 point 10+ CBI (clearances, blocks, interceptions) + tackles (defenders): 2 points

2 points 12+ CBI + tackles + recoveries (midfielders & forwards): 2 points

2 points Penalty save: 5 points

5 points Penalty miss: -1 point

-1 point Bonus points (best players in a match): 1–3 points

1–3 points Every 2 goals conceded (goalkeeper or defender): -1 point

-1 point Yellow card: -1 point

-1 point Red card: -3 points

-3 points Own goal: -2 points

All Fantasy FC x Fantasy Premier League Players

Credit: EA Sports

The following are the FC 26 Fantasy FC players available in the FPL collab and the fixture their upgrade is tied to:

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton vs. Burnley)

(Everton vs. Burnley) Álex Jiménez (AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford)

(AFC Bournemouth vs. Brentford) Mathys Tel (Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace)

(Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace) Brenden Aaronson (Leeds vs. Sunderland)

(Leeds vs. Sunderland) Raúl Jiménez (Fulham vs. West Ham United)

(Fulham vs. West Ham United) Milos Kerkez (Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool)

(Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Liverpool) Amad Diallo (Newcastle United vs. Manchester United)

(Newcastle United vs. Manchester United) Leandro Trossard (Brighton vs. Arsenal)

(Brighton vs. Arsenal) Robert Sánchez (Aston Villa vs. Chelsea)

(Aston Villa vs. Chelsea) Matheus Nunes (Manchester City vs. Nottingham Forest)

How to unlock FC 26 Fantasy FC x FPL Player

To unlock the FPL player in FC 26, you'll have to play the Fantasy FC Flash Rush Event with any player from the same club as the player.

For example, Amad Diallo is one of the 10 players. If you want Amad, you'll have to play the Rush event with any player from Manchester United.

Only 2 players of the 10 can be unlocked. Once you get your two, the Objective that rewards the player will be locked.

So, all in all, play the Rush Event with the player from the same club as the Fantasy FC card you want. Now wait for Matchweek 29 to conclude and check all the points the card you selected has scored in FPL. The earned upgrades will be live later, depending on the points earned.

That's everything about the Fantasy FC x Fantasy Premier League campaign in FC 26.