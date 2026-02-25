FC 26 Instant Impact Evolution: Best Players & How to Unlock

Primary Subject: FC 26 - Instant Impact Evolution

FC 26 - Instant Impact Evolution

A free Evolution that grants a Finesse Shot+ but is locked behind a limited-entry friendlies mode. Status: Live (expires on March 10)

Last Verified: February 25, 2026

February 25, 2026 Quick Answer: Instant Impact Evolution provides a +3 Pace, +4 Shooting boost, and Finesse Shot+ as a second PS+. To unlock it, you must win 18 out of 24 available matches in the highly competitive Fantasy FC League.

Instant Impact is a free Evolution in FC 26 that is locked behind the Fantasy FC League Objective. You get a second PS+ of Finesse Shot and a good boost to pace and shooting attributes.

It certainly is an excellent Evolution, but getting it can be a bit of a pain. Continue reading to know the best players for Instant Impact in FC 26.

Best Players for Instant Impact Evolution in FC 26

The five most standout FC 26 players for Instant Impact Evolutions are:

Johan Cruyff (Winter Wildcards, Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards, Baby ICON) Wilson Odobert (Future Stars)

(Future Stars) Thierry Henry (Winter Wildcards, Baby ICON)

(Winter Wildcards, Baby ICON) Vivianne Miedema (Flashback SBC)

(Flashback SBC) Zico (Winter Wildcards, Baby ICON)

The one thing to keep in mind while doing this upgrade is that you may be restricted from future Evolutions for some time. Yes, 88 overall cards will become the baseline requirement soon, but EA has been gating players with 2 PS+. Eventually, the PS+ requirements will be lifted too, though we have no clue when.

Ignoring future restrictions, Johan Cruyff is the frontrunner for Instant Impact. The Dutch legend has a unique presence in the game, and now with this Evolution, he has two of the most powerful shooting and passing PlayStyles. That, combined with his 5-star rating in both weak foot and skill moves, makes him the ultimate CAM.

If you're looking for a winger, the best candidate is Wilson Odobert. The 21-year-old Frenchman has some insane stats and a great combination of PlayStyles. We do suggest stacking a couple of other eligible upgrades before applying the finishing touches with this EVO.

Regardless of who you pick, while the Evolution is great, we suggest waiting until the final few days to see if there is any chain potential or better upgrades for your favourite card.

How to Unlock Instant Impact Evolution in FC 26

To unlock the Instant Impact Evolution in FC 26, you have to win 18 matches in the Fantasy FC League.

There are limited entries, and you can play only 24 matches. That means you have to win 18 of the available 24 to get the Evolution!

Once you have achieved the result, you can find the Evolution and other rewards in the Fantasy FC League Objective. You have until the Fantasy FC promo expires to complete it.

We had the same format for Maicon's Fantasy FC card last year. The card was cracked, so the mode was sweatier than any Division or Champions lobby. Víctor Ibarbo's card is up for grabs this time, if you can fetch 20 wins out of 24.

Instant Impact Evolution Upgrades

Below are all the requirements and upgrades for the Instant Impact Evolution in FC 26:

Requirements

Overall: Max 87

Max 87 PlayStyle: Max 10

Max 10 PlayStyle+: Max 1

Max 1 Not Rarity: World Tour Silver Stars

World Tour Silver Stars Not Position: GK

Upgrades

Overall: +1

+1 Pace: +3 (91)

+3 (91) Shooting: +4 (91)

+4 (91) PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot (2)

Finesse Shot (2) PlayStyles: Finesse Shot, Rapid (8)

That's everything you need to know about the Instant Impact Evolution in FC 26.

