Starting with Balancing Act, EA has brought some different-than-usual Evolutions to FC 26. The newly released Repair Time Evo is a similar upgrade that adds +2 composure to eligible cards and can be repeated 31 times.

Composure is one of the most important stats in the game. You could even argue that it is the most important attribute, given how fast-paced and nervy the gameplay can get.

Here's exactly how the composure stat works, why it is so important in FC 26, and which players are the best picks for the Repair Time Evolution.

What does Composure do in FC 26?

Credit: EA Sports

Composure in FC 26 determines how likely your player is to make an error when under pressure. It applies to every action you do, from passing to shooting.

The stat decides the distance at which your player will start to feel the pressure. The higher the composure, the closer the opponents can get without making your player feel nervous. Likewise, low composure means the player is much more prone to making errors, even if the opponent isn't right on top of them.

A player can have 99 on all stats, but if they have very low composure, they'll never perform to those numbers and collapse the moment they're surrounded. While everyone needs good composure, it is most important for strikers.

The 18-yard box, where they have to operate, is generally crowded. A high-composure attacker will not be affected by the crowd and won't put the shot wide when under slight pressure. Defenders can also find themselves under pressure from teams that play a high line.

All in all, the attribute affects how close opponents can be without your players losing their 'composure.' Given how important it is not to crumble under pressure, it is a vital stat.

Best Players for the Repair Time Evolution in FC 26

Anybody with low composure in FC 26 is worth throwing into the Repair Time Evolution. It is one of those stats that pretty much all position players need, so it's best to boost as many cards as you can.

Because the max overall requirement is 85, you have to do the upgrade on either low-rated chains you've been building or Gold cards that have high potential for future Evolutions.

Pick cards that are exceptionally good at one or two things, such as attributes or PlayStyles. Some examples include Micky van de Ven for his pace, Theo Hernández for his height and mean physique suitable for the position, or attackers like Salma Paralluelo and Rafael Leão.

Silver ICONs are not eligible, so you can't turn to Ruud Gullit and will have to instead get creative with your picks for once.

That's everything about the Repair Time Evolution and composure stat in FC 26.