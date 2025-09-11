EA plans to slow down the power curve in FC 26 by giving major upgrades only around big promos, like Team of the Year, Team of the Seasons, etc. But that means we will not see any reduction in the number of promos we have had in the past.

Some staples are more or less guaranteed to continue, and we may get some newer ones mixed here and there. Here's how the schedule could look if past patterns remain unchanged.

FC 26 Promo Schedule And Speculated Dates

Credit: EA Sports

Below are all the promos that are likely to be featured in FC 26. Keep in mind the dates are purely speculative, based on past trends, and may change.

Promo Potential FC 26 Date FC 25 Date Road to the Knockouts September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Trailblazers October 24, 2025 October 25, 2024 Centurions November 7, 2025 November 8, 2024 Track Stars November 14, 2025 November 15, 2024 FC Pro Live November 21, 2025 November 22, 2024 Thunderstruck November 28, 2025 November 29, 2024 Ultimate Succession December 5, 2025 December 5, 2024 Winter Wildcard December 19, 2025 December 20, 2024 Numero FUT January 2, 2025 January 3, 2025 Team of the Year January 16, 2026 January 17, 2025 Showing 1-10 of 18 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

As we said earlier, while the promos mentioned above have a high chance of being featured, dates are purely based on FC 25.

Most of these have always had a set timeline. Like RTTK being one of the first, Team of the Year around January, and Futties being the final major promo in July.

When do new promos start in FC 26?

Promos have historically always started on Friday at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET, 6 PM GMT). This has been the case with FC 25 as well, and we expect it to continue unless there are unexpected changes.

Each promo will bring new themed and colorful cards alongside objectives and SBCs. Some events only bring one squad that is only packable for a week, while others will have multiple squads spread across weeks. Major promos like TOTY last several weeks to a month.

That's everything about the potential promo calendar for FC 26. Of course, we will cover promos and everything else as they are released.