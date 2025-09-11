EA plans to slow down the power curve in FC 26 by giving major upgrades only around big promos, like Team of the Year, Team of the Seasons, etc. But that means we will not see any reduction in the number of promos we have had in the past.
Some staples are more or less guaranteed to continue, and we may get some newer ones mixed here and there. Here's how the schedule could look if past patterns remain unchanged.
FC 26 Promo Schedule And Speculated Dates
Below are all the promos that are likely to be featured in FC 26. Keep in mind the dates are purely speculative, based on past trends, and may change.
Promo
Potential FC 26 Date
FC 25 Date
Road to the Knockouts
September 26, 2025
September 27, 2024
Trailblazers
October 24, 2025
October 25, 2024
Centurions
November 7, 2025
November 8, 2024
Track Stars
November 14, 2025
November 15, 2024
FC Pro Live
November 21, 2025
November 22, 2024
Thunderstruck
November 28, 2025
November 29, 2024
Ultimate Succession
December 5, 2025
December 5, 2024
Winter Wildcard
December 19, 2025
December 20, 2024
Numero FUT
January 2, 2025
January 3, 2025
Team of the Year
January 16, 2026
January 17, 2025
As we said earlier, while the promos mentioned above have a high chance of being featured, dates are purely based on FC 25.
Most of these have always had a set timeline. Like RTTK being one of the first, Team of the Year around January, and Futties being the final major promo in July.
When do new promos start in FC 26?
Promos have historically always started on Friday at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET, 6 PM GMT). This has been the case with FC 25 as well, and we expect it to continue unless there are unexpected changes.
Each promo will bring new themed and colorful cards alongside objectives and SBCs. Some events only bring one squad that is only packable for a week, while others will have multiple squads spread across weeks. Major promos like TOTY last several weeks to a month.
That's everything about the potential promo calendar for FC 26. Of course, we will cover promos and everything else as they are released.
