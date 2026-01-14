We're in Team of the Year season in FC 26, and that means juiced-up Evolutions and cards will arrive in Ultimate Team soon. One way to prepare for the weeks ahead is to make sure you have cards with great chain potential ready.

Just Passing By is a decent Evolution that adds base Tiki Taka and a neat passing boost. It is a perfect upgrade for players who aren't reliable with their distribution.

Below, we have listed the best FC 26 players for the Just Passing By Evolution.

Best Players For Just Passing By Evolution in FC 26

Credit: EA / FUT.GG

The five most standout players for Just Passing By Evolution in FC 26 are:

Julian Ryerson (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Ruud Gullit (Silver ICON)

(Silver ICON) Dan Ndoye (Winter Wildcards)

(Winter Wildcards) Alphonso Davies (Gold)

(Gold) Theo Hernández (Gold)

The amount of passing upgrades you get with the Evolution and the max cap make it less tempting for proper midfielders. Ideal candidates here are wide players and strikers who can use added passing. Positions like wingers and fullbacks generally have terrible passing attributes, making the Evolution a nice way to round things up and give them respectable numbers.

One other thing to consider is the PlayStyles. While Tiki Taka can be useful for anybody on the pitch, Long Ball isn't really a meta PS, especially when you're using the Evolution on fullbacks or wingers. That can be solved with chains, so we suggest either using players like Theo Hernández, who only gets Tiki Taka, or doing other upgrades first and slotting Just Passing By to provide the finishing touches.

With the max overall set to 85, there isn't much chain potential for players rated higher. Silver ICONs are perfect candidates because you can stack as many upgrades on them. You can do the Evolution on pretty much any ICON that could use a passing boost.

It is a so-so upgrade, not an absolute must by any means. But since the EVO is free and provides Tiki Taka, Just Passing By is worth doing on several cards. Team of the Year has a high chance of featuring Evolutions with massive upgrades, so it is best to have some high-potential 85-86 OVR cards stored.

That's everything about the Just Passing By Evolution in FC 26.