The FC 26 Pajor Liga F POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a spectacular card from the F.C. Barcelona star striker, who had an incredible December.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a fantastic one for Liga F theme teams.

FC 26 Pajor Liga F POTM SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Pajor Liga F POTM SBC has great attributes, with 88 pace, 89 shooting, 66 passing, 89 dribbling, 23 defending, and 73 physicality.

It has incredible PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Precision Header, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Rapid, and First Touch.

As for roles, this card has Winger++, Advanced Forward++, Target Forward++, Winger+, Inside Forward+, and Poacher+.

FC 26 Pajor Liga F POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Liga F

Requirements:

Liga F Moeve Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Pajor Liga F POTM card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 129k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

