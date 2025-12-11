The FC 26 Olise Bundesliga POTM SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing an amazing card from the FC Bayern München superstar winger, who had some amazing performances in November, replacing his teammate, Harry Kane, as the Player of the Month.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's an incredible addition to any Ultimate Team squad, and a phenomenal one for Bundesliga theme teams.

FC 26 Olise Bundesliga POTM SBC Card

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Olise Bundesliga POTM SBC has impressive attributes, with 87 pace, 86 shooting, 89 passing, 88 dribbling, 51 defending, and 70 physicality.

It has great PlayStyles, possessing First Touch+, Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Inventive, Technical, and Quick Step.

When it comes to roles, this card has Inside Forward+, Playmaker++, Wide Playmaker++, Shadow Striker+, and Winger+.

FC 26 Olise Bundesliga POTM SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit four squads to complete this Bundesliga POTM SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

FC Bayern München

Requirements:

FC Bayern München Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

X2 Players Pack

France

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

After you submit these four squads, you can claim the Olise Bundesliga POTM card and four packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 139k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

