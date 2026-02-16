The FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Armenian star midfielder.

This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for National Women's Soccer League theme teams.

FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC has great attributes, with 84 pace, 85 shooting, 88 passing, 89 dribbling, 81 defending, and 82 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Inventive, Jockey, Anticipate, Technical, and Relentless.

When it comes to roles, this card has Holding++, Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Box-To-Box++, Half-Winger++, Centre-Half+, and Box Crasher+.

FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit three squads to complete this Knockout Royalty SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 63.9k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

