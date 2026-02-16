The FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the Armenian star midfielder.
This card has great attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a solid addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a great one for National Women's Soccer League theme teams.
FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC has great attributes, with 84 pace, 85 shooting, 88 passing, 89 dribbling, 81 defending, and 82 physicality.
It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Tiki Taka+, Incisive Pass, Pinged Pass, Inventive, Jockey, Anticipate, Technical, and Relentless.
When it comes to roles, this card has Holding++, Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Box-To-Box++, Half-Winger++, Centre-Half+, and Box Crasher+.
FC 26 Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit three squads to complete this Knockout Royalty SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
85 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Mkhitaryan Knockout Royalty card and three packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 63.9k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
Stay tuned to RealSport101.com: The Home of Sports Gaming News, Guides, Leaks, and Reviews!