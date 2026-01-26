The FC 26 Melchie Dumornay TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the Olympique Lyonnais star striker.

This card has tremendous attributes, great PlayStyles, and amazing roles. It's a fantastic addition to any Ultimate Team squad and an incredible one for Arkema Première Ligue theme teams.

FC 26 Melchie Dumornay TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Melchie Dumornay TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC has amazing attributes, with 96 pace, 89 shooting, 84 passing, 90 dribbling, 65 defending, and 78 physicality.

It has fantastic PlayStyles, possessing Quick Step+, Finesse Shot, Chip Shot, Low Driven Shot, Game Changer, Incisive Pass, Technical, and First Touch.

As for roles, this card has Shadow Striker++, Classic 10++, Advanced Forward++, False 9++, Playmaker+, Half-Winger+, Poacher+, and Target Forward+.

FC 26 Melchie Dumornay TOTY Honourable Mentions SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit seven squads to complete this TOTY Honourable SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

Arkema PremièRe Ligue

Requirements:

Arkema PL Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these three squads, you can claim the Melchie Dumornay TOTY Honourable Mentions card and seven packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 295k coins.

