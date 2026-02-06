FC 26: Mayulu Future Stars SBC - Cheapest Solution & Card Review

The FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the PSG rising star midfielder.

This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a spectacular one for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.

FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC has great attributes, with 88 pace, 88 shooting, 90 passing, 92 dribbling, 80 defending, and 82 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Incisive Pass+, Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Intercept, First Touch, and Press Proven.

When it comes to roles, this card has Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, Holding+, and Deep-Lying Playmaker+.

FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC Cheapest Solution

You need to submit eight squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

PSG

Requirements:

Paris SG Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Credit: EA Sports

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After you submit these eight squads, you can claim the Mayulu Future Stars card and eight packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 356k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

