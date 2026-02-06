FC 26: Mayulu Future Stars SBC - Cheapest Solution & Card Review

The FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a great card from the PSG rising star midfielder.
This card has fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and spectacular roles. It's a great addition to most Ultimate Team squads and a spectacular one for Ligue 1 McDonald's theme teams.
FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC Card Review
The FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC has great attributes, with 88 pace, 88 shooting, 90 passing, 92 dribbling, 80 defending, and 82 physicality.
It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Technical+, Incisive Pass+, Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Tiki Taka, Intercept, First Touch, and Press Proven.
When it comes to roles, this card has Box-To-Box++, Playmaker++, Half-Winger++, Holding+, and Deep-Lying Playmaker+.
FC 26 Mayulu Future Stars SBC Cheapest Solution
You need to submit eight squads to complete this Future Stars SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.
Ligue 1
Requirements:
- Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Pack
PSG
Requirements:
- Paris SG Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
After you submit these eight squads, you can claim the Mayulu Future Stars card and eight packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 356k coins.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.
