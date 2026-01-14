The FC 26 Lotta Schelin Icon Thunderstruck SBC has been added to Ultimate Team, introducing a fantastic card from the Swedish legendary striker.

This card has impressive attributes, amazing PlayStyles, and incredible roles. It's a great addition to any Ultimate Team squad.

FC 26 Lotta Schelin Icon Thunderstruck SBC Card Review

Credit: EA Sports

The FC 26 Lotta Schelin Icon Thunderstruck SBC has great attributes, with 92 pace, 91 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 47 defending, and 83 physicality.

It has amazing PlayStyles, possessing Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Game Changer, Tiki Taka, Rapid, First Touch, Quick Step, and Enforcer.

As for roles, this card has Winger++, Wide Midfielder++, Wide Playmaker++, Inside Forward++, Advanced Forward++, Poacher++, False 9++, and Target Forward++.

FC 26 Lotta Schelin Icon Thunderstruck SBC Cheapest Solution

You only need to submit 8 squads to complete this Thunderstruck SBC, and you can check the cheapest way to do it below.

On A Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Reward:

Loan Lotta Schelin Thunderstruck

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

After you submit these 13 squads, you can claim the Lotta Schelin Thunderstruck Icon SBC card and 12 packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 851k coins.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

